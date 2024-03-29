Genshin Impact reveals schedule of events for phase two of version 4.5

Phase two of v4.5 in Genshin Impact will feature three event wishes and three gameplay events over the next few weeks

Three events wishes to be held in phase two

New Rolling Crossfire and Feline Fortress Furrydyssey events to take place

Ley Line Overflow returns again offering 2x rewards

With the first half of Genshin Impact’s version 4.5 – Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade almost over, it’s time to look at what phase two has on offer. HoYoverse has just revealed what the next few weeks hold in store for travellers as we follow the events after Liyue’s New Year celebrations. Hopefully, the local business you started with this update is flourishing by now too.

Phase two of v4.5 in Genshin Impact will be a relatively shorter one, with just three Event Wishes and gameplay events to participate in. Event Wishes significantly boost the drop rate for certain characters and weapons, making it much easier to obtain them. They will be available until April 23rd.

Decree of the Deeps – 5-star Neuvillette (Hydro)

Leaves in the Wind – 5-star Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)

Epitome Invokation – 5-star Tome of Eternal Flow Catalyst and Freedom-Sworn Sword

The first of the events is Rolling Crossfire, a ten-day-long turret shooting experiment from April 1st. You’ll be tasked with beating as many Slimes as possible while remotely using a turret. Hitting various milestones will grant rewards such as Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Weapon Ascension Materials.

This will be followed by the adorable Feline Fortress Furrdyssey between April 8th and 18th, taking you on a relaxing adventure with kittens. Wait to be acknowledged by the cat, after which you can pet it on different parts to increase your friendliness with them. Completing specific quests will grant you the Serenitea Pot Furnishing alongside other rewards.

Finally, take part in Ley Line Overflow from April 15th. The event will be live for a week, offering you the chance to double your rewards up to three times a day on defeating a Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation.

Clear all your remaining quests and prepare for the next half of v4.5 by downloading Genshin Impact now for free.