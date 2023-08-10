Brave Brain, a brand new travel-themed trivia game, launches for iOS and Android

A brand new travel-oriented trivia game has launched on mobile courtesy of developer Kikiriki Games. Brave Brain is a simple and casual-friendly game, offering up an expansive amount of different brain-teasing questions about different parts of the world, all while offering up a way to learn more about the globe as well.

Brave Brain is, at its core, a pretty recognizable game. Due to the general nature of the trivia genre, we all know what we’re getting into here. You’ll be tasked with answering a variety of different questions that vary in topics, and then you’ll answer those in the shortest amount of time possible to up your score and become a weekly leaderboard champion.

Where Brave Brain gets a little different with it is in the nature of its progression. The entire game takes place on a global map, and as you begin to challenge yourself with different questions, you’ll progress to different destinations across the globe and answer questions related to that area.

Typically, there are three categories of these questions per location. One question might be interesting to know if you remember the history of that particular location, while another might ask a more geographical question in nature. This makes it a fun way to learn more about different parts of the world, all while keeping your brain engaged and testing different parts of your random knowledge.

On top of that, there’s also leaderboards to conquer galore. If you’re more of a competitive gamer, this is where you’ll want to spend your time, not only answering each question right but also taking the least amount of time possible.

Overall, this is a pretty neat little trivia game you can take around in your pocket to play on your lunch breaks or when you’re relaxing at home. It’s simple, but trivia games don’t need to be much else if you ask me.

