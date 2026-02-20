Drova – Forsaken Kin will bring its harsh Celtic-inspired open-world RPG to mobile this April

A grim pixel adventure arrives soon

Full experience launching on mobile April 23rd

Pay-once release with free opening area and no microtransactions

Celtic-inspired world focused on exploration, factions, and tactical combat

There’s a sect of old-school RPGs that don’t really care whether you feel comfortable, and Drova – Forsaken Kin looks to firmly plant itself in that space. Deck13 Spotlight and Just2D have confirmed that the grim, Celtic-inspired pixel adventure is heading to mobile this April, bringing the same uncompromising experience PC players have been digging into over the past year.

What stands out immediately is how little the mobile version seems interested in trimming things down. This isn’t a cut-back port or a simplified spin-off. You’re getting the full open-world action-RPG, complete with its refusal to hold your hand.

No quest markers guiding every step, no shortcuts around the world’s hostility, and certainly no microtransactions waiting in the background. Instead, it’s pitched as a pay-once release, with the opening area available for free so you can decide whether the harsh tone and exploratory pacing are your thing.

The setting draws a lot from Celtic mythology, but not in a romanticised sort of way. The world you land in is fractured and suspicious, where factions compete for control over ancient spirits and every alliance seems temporary at best.

Combat revolves around timing and positioning, with multiple weapon classes and abilities opening up different playstyles depending on who you side with and how you approach fights.

The controls have, of course, been rebuilt for mobile. You can rearrange buttons, tweak layouts, or switch to left-handed mode, and full controller support is included for anyone who’d rather treat this like a handheld console RPG. Considering the campaign stretches close to forty hours with over 250 characters to meet, that flexibility will probably matter more than most.

If this sounds like your lane, Drova – Forsaken Kin will arrive on iOS and Android on April 23rd.

