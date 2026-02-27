Pokémon Go celebrates Pokémon Pokopia with a costumed Ditto event

Which one's Ditto?

Costumed Ditto hides behind wild spawns from March 10th to 16th

Shiny Ditto and Special Background encounters available

Lapras, Snorlax, and Dragonite feature in three-star raids

It’s the final stretch of the Road to Kalos event, and with the global leg of Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos kicking off tomorrow, things are already starting to blur together. Just as one wave of raids and bonuses winds down, Niantic is sliding in the next themed event as part of the upcoming Memories in Motion season, and this one hands the spotlight to Ditto in full costume.

Between March 10th and 16th, Ditto is back to doing what it does best – pretending to be something else. This time, it’s turning up in costume, either in a hat or a cap, but you won’t spot it outright in the wild.

Instead, it’ll be hiding behind other Pokémon, which means every fairly ordinary catch has a small chance of turning into something slightly sillier once the disguise drops. There’s a Shiny variant in the mix too, along with event-themed Special Backgrounds if you happen to roll the right encounter.

The surrounding spawns will be comfortably familiar. Starters like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are in rotation, alongside Pikachu, Sudowoodo, and Zorua. XP gains are tilted toward exploration as well, with boosted returns from spinning PokéStops, especially ones you’re visiting for the first time.

Raids keep things simple with Lapras, Snorlax, and Dragonite in three-star slots. Nothing wildly unexpected there, but all three come with Shiny potential and the chance at event backgrounds. If you’re juggling raid passes around the tail end of Kalos, it’s worth glancing at the Pokémon Go raid schedule so you’re not spreading yourself too thin.

Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and themed Field Research round things out, alongside a free Ditto Eye Mask avatar item in the shop. It’s a lighter, more playful event on the surface, but it fits neatly into what Memories in Motion seems to be building – a more structured weekly rhythm.

If you’re jumping back in for Pokopia, don’t forget to grab the latest Pokémon Go codes before you head out hunting.