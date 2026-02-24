Pokémon Go Tour wraps up its Los Angeles appearance with some exciting states

LA-di-da

Over the weekend, Pokémon Go fans came out in droves to hit the Rose Bowl

Fans assembled to nab new, exciting Pokémon inspired by the Kalos region

Meanwhile, players in the city took advantage of fringe events and bonuses

While some of us are creaking under the weight of constant rain, things are always sunny in California. And if you happened to be at the California Rose Bowl over the weekend, more than likely you were also there for some exciting Pokémon Go Tour: LA fun!

Having taken place in both Taiwan and the USA, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos event saw fans come out in droves for in-person meet-ups. Not only did this event offer all the fun of meeting up with fellow Pokémon Go enthusiasts, but it also saw the appearance of many new 'mons inspired by the X & Y series.

For just a snapshot of the excitement, you only need to look at the raw numbers. 43,000 trainers attended the event at the Rose Bowl, while across the city, 330,000 trainers total got involved with various side-events and city-wide gameplay. That all adds up to a total of 11 million Pokémon caught in one day!

Gotta' grab 'em all!

Having been to Los Angeles myself during the winter (for the Arknights Endfield preview), I can confirm the heat still isn't anything to sniff at during that time. But it's no surprise fans headed out in droves to enjoy this exciting event.

If you're feeling a bit miffed that you've lost out, then don't worry! There's a brand-new in-person event happening very soon, the world over! From February 28th to March 1st, players the world over can dive into the Go Tour for free! While it may not necessarily have the glitz of these main events, it offers all the same benefits, including new Kalos region Pokémon!

Still, if you're not a Pokémon Go enthusiast, this may all go a bit over your head. But if your interest in Pikachu and Charizard has waned, why not check out our latest edition of Ahead of the Game to see what Will has been digging into this week?