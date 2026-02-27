Dunk City Dynasty Season 6 adds Super League mode, Manager Mode, and new star players

Can you win from the sides too?

Super League introduces Control Mode and Manager Mode

Chris Paul, Jaylen Brown, and Dillon Brooks join the roster

New outfits, events, and login rewards arrive

We’re now entering the sixth season of Dunk City Dynasty, which means it has settled into quite a stable rhythm of content updates. The good part is that NetEase is still trying to find ways to stretch beyond quick streetball matches. The latest patch does exactly that because it will completely shift how you engage with the court.

The headline addition is the new Super League mode, which introduces a split between hands-on play and sideline strategy. You can jump into Control Mode and run plays yourself, or step back into Manager Mode and handle substitutions and tactics from the bench. It’s an interesting pivot.

Basketball games usually double down on reflexes, but this one is asking whether you’d rather think like a coach instead. Matchmaking keeps both approaches separate, so you’re not stuck facing someone playing a completely different style.

The roster expands too. Chris Paul moves up to Superstar status, reinforcing his identity as a precision playmaker. Jaylen Brown and Dillon Brooks also enter the rotation, giving you more options on the wing. One is built around explosive scoring bursts, the other around defensive pressure and physicality.

Cosmetics and events round things out. A new Ultimate Drift outfit set runs through late March, with another limited outfit dropping via the War Cry Treasure Hunt shortly after. There’s also a run of login bonuses, including a Talent Pass and seasonal rewards that don’t require spending.

Season 6 does a good job to widen Dunk City Dynasty’s scope with the new manager mode. With these tactical management mechanics and new star additions, it looks like streetball can be about planning as much as flash.

And if you’re curious how it stacks up against others in the genre, you can always take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android.