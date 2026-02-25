Pokémon Go Memories in Motion season introduces weekly routines, shiny boosts, and new Go Pass focus

New season. New structure

Memories in Motion adds Daily Discoveries and a structured weekly event schedule

Shiny odds boosted across evolved wild spawns, raids, eggs, and Rocket fights

Scorbunny Community Day and Volcanion Special Research coming soon

I’ve still barely wrapped my head around the constant Pokémon Go Tour: Kalos news drops and it seems like Niantic is already looking ahead. The next season, Memories in Motion, kicks off in March, and from the looks of it, this isn’t just another rotation of bonuses. It’s a bit more of a structural reset for how events run week to week.

One of the biggest changes is pacing. Events are being shifted into a more regular rhythm, with most weekend activities now landing on Saturdays and a stronger push toward Go Pass-based progression instead of traditional paid tickets. There’s also an in-game calendar arriving later in the season, which honestly sounds overdue given how packed Go schedules have become lately.

Daily Discoveries are another new addition. Each day focuses on a specific part of the experience – Raid Hour on Wednesdays, Go Battle Thursdays, Friendship Fridays, and so on, giving you a clearer reason to log in depending on what you actually enjoy doing. It’s now more like a weekly routine being built into the season itself.

Shiny hunters are getting a decent buff too. Evolved Pokémon in the wild can now appear Shiny if their forms have already debuted, and raids, eggs, and Team Go Rocket encounters will all see boosted odds compared to normal spawns. Plus, there’s the free Pressure Rising Special Research leading to Volcanion, and returning Go Battle League cups like Kanto and Jungle.

And yes, the March Community Day is already on the calendar. Scorbunny takes the spotlight on March 14th, which, not gonna lie, sorts out my birthday plans pretty neatly. Expect the usual candy boosts, shorter hatch distance, and a Blast Burn Cinderace if you evolve during the window, alongside the debut of Pyro Ball as a learnable attack.

If you’re planning to dive back on March 3rd for the new season, don’t forget to grab the latest Pokémon Go codes!