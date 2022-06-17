The Pokemon Go Fest in Seattle and Berlin will now feature meet and greets and guided treks with popular trainers

As our return to normalcy continues, Niantic is slowly bringing back everyone’s favourite in-person interactions in Pokémon Go. Community Day meetups have been resumed for a while now with this month’s celebrations also featuring loads of in-person events in more places than last time. In addition to that, the in-person Pokémon Go Fest events in Seattle and Berlin just got upgraded as well.

Meet and greet events are coming to the Pokémon Go Fest tours that are yet to take place in Berlin and Seattle. Niantic is bringing popular Pokémon Go players from the community with them, like Trainer Tips, ZoëTwoDots, Spieletrend, Newtiteuf, and Couple of Gaming. All of them will be attending the Berlin and Seattle legs of the tour where fans can interact with them, get their autographs, take pictures, and have a great time. A detailed timetable outlining the slots of every single trainer can be found on this website.

For the Berlin event between July 1st and 3rd, players will be able to meet these other notable trainers between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm local time near the information booth in the southernmost region of the park. Meanwhile, the Seattle meet and greet will be held between July 22nd and 24th, during two-time slots – 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm local time, which will be held in the Mural Amphitheatre.

But that’s not all for Berlin fans. They get to enjoy the additional benefit of guided treks with their favourite trainers! These will take place on June 25th for the June Community Day celebrations between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. At Spandau Arcaden, the first group will feature The Trainer Club, ZyoniK, Sabrina Spielt, and ChaosLady and the second, Kushi, Diltek, Keibron Gamer, and Seb et Ouss. Britzer Garten is the second location featuring ZoëTwoDots, ThoTechtical, and Newtiteuf in Group Three and Couple of Gaming, Antonio Pavlinovi? from Pokémon GO Hub, LetsGoTry, and Toretto Master in Group Four. This won’t require a Go Fest ticket either.

There are so many trainers to meet and interact with! Which one are you looking most forward to? Download Pokémon Go now for free on the App Store and Google Play.