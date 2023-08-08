If you want to nab that Gym Leader badge, you better pick the right defenders.

If you are a Pokemon Go fan, you are well aware of gyms. They are special spots around the world where one team can beat another team, changing the Gym's colour, before putting in their team's Pokemon. You can only place a Pokemon in a Gym that is either left grey (as battle winners get a chance to put something in before anyone else) or that is the same colour as your team. Gyms are often a big deal in the game as they are the only way to get your daily 50 coins. Having a Pokemon in a Gym for an hour will give you six PokeCoins, with a max of 50 able to be earned per day.

After you have placed a Pokemon in a Gym, you will notice that even if someone isn't attacking the Gym, your Pokemon's health will go down. You can replenish their health by feeding them berries, with Golden Razzberries giving full health and various other berries giving small boosts depending on how hungry your Pokemon is. You can only feed so many berries per hour, to stop berry abuse, so this is worth keeping in mind when feeding your Pokemon. Pokemon can take three full attacks when at full health before they are knocked out.

Often, Gyms are used to showcase fun Pokemon or to create themes that are fun to showcase to others who might see them. However, if you are looking to get the full amount of coins you can in a Gym or if you want to work on your Gym Leader badge, which needs you to have Pokemon defending Gyms for a total of 15,000 hours, then you will want to make sure you are picking Pokemon that are challenging to beat. If you and a bunch of your fellow teammates all pick Pokemon that are hard to defeat, then you run the risk of causing players to run out of time before defeating the entire Gym, which can really keep your Pokemon in longer.

Let's get into the best Pokemon to defend Gyms in Pokemon Go, so you know who to level up first!