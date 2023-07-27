Best Dark-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is an ever-changing game, constantly adding in new Pokemon, and featuring specific ones during events and at certain hours of the day. There are even quests that unlock specific Pokemon, making them rarer and harder to find. Dark-type Pokemon are one of the many types of Pokemon you can catch. This type of Pokemon was added in Generation II, along with Steel-type Pokemon, filling the game with more Dark-type and updating some existing Pokemon with Dark versions, depending on what they are.

Currently, in Pokemon Go, there are 56 different Dark-type Pokemon, with only nine of these Pokemon being pure Dark. These Pokemon were added to fight against Psychic-types, to begin with. However, their gothic looks appealed to a wider audience and they quickly became a favourite Pokemon type, used by many. Part of that might have been helped by the Dark Eeveelution, which is obtained through hard work in raising an Eevee before you can evolve it into Umbreon.

With so many different Dark-type Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Go, you might be wondering what the best of the best is, whether that's to take into the Battle League with you or to fight off enemies like Team Go Rocket. There are plenty of ways to get the most out of your Dark-type Pokemon, but if you are looking to see which ones you should check IV levels for and max out their CP, look no further than this list of the best Dark-type in Pokemon Go.