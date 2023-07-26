Everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Plus +
The newest, official Auto Catcher has hit the shelves in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Pokemon Go Plus + is very new, and as such, there are probably a lot of things that you want to know about it! As someone Pokemon Go obsessed that very much has been using Pokemon Go Plus +, and previously had used other auto catchers, I am here to tell you everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Plus +.
In this article, we will go over the following:
- How to pair the Pokemon Go Plus + to my Pokemon Go account
- How to pair the Pokemon Go Plus + to my Pokemon Sleep account
- Do I need a Pokemon Go Plus + to track my sleep in Pokemon Sleep
- Can I use my Pokemon Go Plus + on more than one Pokemon Go account, to get the research?
- What are the benefits of using the Pokemon Go Plus + just for Pokemon Go?
- What are the tasks in the special Pokemon Go Plus + Research?
- How do I change the auto-catch in the Pokemon Go Plus +?
- How do I change the PokeBall on the Pokemon Go Plus +?
- Do you need to play Pokemon Sleep to track your sleep in Pokemon Go?
- Is the Pokemon Go Plus + worth the price?
1
How to pair the Pokemon Go Plus + to my Pokemon Go account:
- Step 1: Log into Pokemon Go and hit the Poke Ball symbol in the bottom, centre of the screen.
- Step 2: Select Settings in the upper, right-hand corner of the menu.
- Step 3: Select Connected Devices and Services.
- Step 4: Select Accessory Devices.
- Step 5: Tap the middle white button on your Pokemon Go Plus + device.
- Step 6: You should see the Pokemon Go Plus + appear under Available Devices. Tap it and select Okay.
- Step 7: Press the middle button and top button on your Pokemon Go Plus + at the same time.
The Pokemon Go Plus + is a key-chain style auto catcher for Pokemon Go, as well as a sleep tracker for Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Go. The device comes with a charging cable, strap and a clip.
2
How to pair the Pokemon Go Plus + to my Pokemon Sleep account
- Step 1: Open up Pokemon Sleep.
- Step 2: Tap the word Menu in the middle, bottom of the screen.
- Step 3: Tap Settings and More.
- Step 4: Tap Pair a Device, under the Pokemon Go Plus + Category.
- Step 5: Press the white button on the front of your Pokemon Go Plus + device and hold it.
- Step 6: Press the white button again, along with the top button, at the same time.
That's it, your Pokemon Go Plus + will be paired, and from there you can easily quickly pair using the Pokemon Go Plus + button on the bottom, right-hand side of the screen.
3
Do I need a Pokemon Go Plus + to track my sleep in Pokemon Sleep
In short, the answer is no. You are able to track your sleep using the Sleep button, on the bottom right-hand side of the game (which should be there if you have not paired a Pokemon Go Plus +). Once you have tapped that button, your phone will start tracking your sleep. You should then have your phone plugged in, on your bed next to you. It will record movement and sound, to determine how well you sleep. You can then stop sleeping by tapping the Sleep button again on your phone.
The Pokemon Go Plus + allows you to track sleep while not having a phone on your bed. It also has a few smaller benefits like an extra special Pikachu with a hat that collects items for you in Pokemon Sleep, a Pikachu lullaby each night, and some bonuses in Pokemon Go.
4
Do you need to play Pokemon Sleep to track your sleep in Pokemon Go?
In short, no. You can use your Pokemon Go Plus + to record your sleep each and every day, for the Pokemon Go quests, without ever downloading Pokemon Sleep or playing that specific game.
5
Can I use my Pokemon Go Plus + on more than one Pokemon Go account, to get the research?
When you connect an account to your Pokemon Go Plus + to your Pokemon Go account, you get special research associated with the device. You can actually connect your Pokemon Go Plus + to more than one account, but it's a bit tricky. You will need to unpair the device with your first Pokemon Go account. You will then need to use a pin to tap the little button on the back of your Pokemon Go Plus + device, factory resetting it. From there, you can then connect it to a new Pokemon Go account.
It is worth noting, that doing this a lot has seemed to cause issues with the device disconnecting from Pokemon Go accounts far more often, requiring you to keep reconnecting it. You will also need to track your sleeping using the Pokemon Go Plus + to pass the first page of the research, so it is worth completing the research on one account before setting the device up on another account, as it can only transfer sleep data once to one account per night.
6
What are the tasks in the special Pokemon Go Plus + Research?
There are two pages of tasks in the Catching Some Z's special research when you pair the Pokemon Go Plus + device to your Pokemon Go account. Page one has the following tasks:
- Catch 20 Pokemon in Poke Balls using the Pokemon Go Plus +
- Catch 1- Pokemon in Great Balls or Ultra Balls using the Pokemon Go Plus +
- Spin 15 PokeStops using Pokemon Go Plus +
- Track Sleep using Pokemon Go Plus+ for 7 days
Page 2 has the following tasks:
- Track Sleep using Pokemon Go Plus + for 7 days
- Track Sleep using Pokemon Go Plus + for 14 days
- Track Sleep using Pokemon Go Plus + for 21 days
- Track Sleep using Pokemon Go Plus + for 28 days
7
What are the benifits from using the Pokemon Go Plus + just for Pokemon Go?
There are quite a few features you can gain from getting a Pokemon Go Plus + for Pokemon Go only. This device is an auto catcher, meaning that you can set it up to spin stops for you and catch Pokemon for you, without having to interact with the device or the game. If you often drive or if you work in a busy area, this means that you can still participate in the game while you are busy.
When you first connect the device to your Pokemon Go account, you will gain a one-time research that has 5 different opportunities to interact with a special Snorlax wearing a Night Cap, only available through this research, that can be shiny if you are lucky!
When you track your sleep each night, you will gain in-game items when pairing the device to your game. This includes hearts with your buddy (under the Bonus category), stardust, and special stickers for using it!
8
How do I change the auto catch in the Pokemon Go Plus +?
The Pokemon Go Plus + has a few options when it comes to auto-catch in Pokemon Go. To see the settings, follow these steps.
- Step 1: Pair the Pokemon Go Plus + to your Pokemon Go account.
- Step 2: Hit the Pokeball menu button in the bottom middle of the main screen.
- Step 3: Tap Settings in the upper, right-hand side of the screen.
- Step 4: Tap Connected Devices and Services.
- Step 5: Tap Accessory Devices
This will show a bunch of options under Preferences. Here you can enable Poke Ball Auto-throw, which will only use Red Pokeballs. This means you will not need to tap the middle button on the device each time a Pokemon is nearby, and it will not vibrate when a Pokemon is nearby. Under this option is the auto-spin option, which allows the device to spin Pokemon Stops without you needing to tap it.
Here you can also change the PokeBall that the device uses.
9
How do I change the PokeBall on the Pokemon Go Plus +?
The Pokemon Go Plus + allows you to choose different Pokeballs to throw.
To see the settings, follow these steps.
- Step 1: Pair the Pokemon Go Plus + to your Pokemon Go account.
- Step 2: Hit the Pokeball menu button in the bottom middle of the main screen.
- Step 3: Tap Settings in the upper, right-hand side of the screen.
- Step 4: Tap Connected Devices and Services.
- Step 5: Tap Accessory Devices
This will show a bunch of options under Preferences. Here you can select the type of ball by tapping the bubble near the ball you want to use. It's worth noting that Button Throw becomes disabled once you run out of the selected types of Pokeballs. Also, this is for the tap-to-catch use of the device only.
10
Is the Pokemon Go Plus + worth the price?
When it comes to the question of is the Pokemon Go Plus + is worth it, there is a lot to consider. I find the device to work far better than other auto-catchers I have previously tried with Pokemon Go. This device is very easy to charge, using a USB-C cable that goes right into the device. The option to change PokeBalls, even though you still need to tap, is very nice. I find that the device itself does vibrate and light up, showcasing a disco when you catch a Pokemon or Spin a stop, to be a bit intense for adults! If you have a child that you are thinking of getting this for though, they find it amazing and so cool to watch.
When it comes to tracking sleep, I likely would not use my phone. I do not put my phone on my bed while I sleep, I do not want to give my child their phone to use at night, in their room, when they should be sleeping. With that in mind, the Pokemon Go Plus + is very much needed. Also, the research is pretty cool too!
