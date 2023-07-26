Everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Plus +

When you connect an account to your Pokemon Go Plus + to your Pokemon Go account, you get special research associated with the device. You can actually connect your Pokemon Go Plus + to more than one account, but it's a bit tricky. You will need to unpair the device with your first Pokemon Go account. You will then need to use a pin to tap the little button on the back of your Pokemon Go Plus + device, factory resetting it. From there, you can then connect it to a new Pokemon Go account.

It is worth noting, that doing this a lot has seemed to cause issues with the device disconnecting from Pokemon Go accounts far more often, requiring you to keep reconnecting it. You will also need to track your sleeping using the Pokemon Go Plus + to pass the first page of the research, so it is worth completing the research on one account before setting the device up on another account, as it can only transfer sleep data once to one account per night.