Everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Plus +

When it comes to the question of is the Pokemon Go Plus + is worth it, there is a lot to consider. I find the device to work far better than other auto-catchers I have previously tried with Pokemon Go. This device is very easy to charge, using a USB-C cable that goes right into the device. The option to change PokeBalls, even though you still need to tap, is very nice. I find that the device itself does vibrate and light up, showcasing a disco when you catch a Pokemon or Spin a stop, to be a bit intense for adults! If you have a child that you are thinking of getting this for though, they find it amazing and so cool to watch.

When it comes to tracking sleep, I likely would not use my phone. I do not put my phone on my bed while I sleep, I do not want to give my child their phone to use at night, in their room, when they should be sleeping. With that in mind, the Pokemon Go Plus + is very much needed. Also, the research is pretty cool too!

This is the game that we had extensively even before it got released, with a tonne of guides like this one. Recently we have covered Pokemon Go Routes, and there are always some fresh promo codes for Pokemon Go that you can use!