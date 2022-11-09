Pokemon Go Fest 2022 was a huge success, contributing over $300 million to local economies

The pandemic halted pretty much everyone’s lives, and games like Pokémon Go were hit hard too since it is completely dependent on moving around in the world. But, as we slowly return to normalcy, Pokémon Go Fest came back too, and boy was it a hit.

Niantic hosted the Pokémon Go Fest this year in three places, Seattle, Sapporo, and Berlin. All these events required players to purchase tickets for the event, which heavily contributed to the local economies of the host cities. The three events together accumulated a whopping total of $309 million. And if that doesn’t sound like a big achievement, then the revenue is on par with the Super Bowl LVI in LA County and the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament.

In-depth research was conducted on the fest and quite a few interesting statistics have come up:

$309 million went to local economies, which includes $76.9 million from incremental tax revenue

150,000 trainers participated on average, with 85% of travellers coming from outside the host city

Visitors spent an average of $650

45% of players wished to return to the host city in under 12 months, which could further the economic growth

A massive 38 million Pokémon were caught

It was definitely a walk-a-thon as on average, each trainer was 10.2 km.

Speaking about the event, Michael Steranka, Director of Pokémon GO Live Game at Niantic, said: “This year’s Pokémon GO Fest events clearly resonated with the thousands of Trainers who traveled to new cities and countries to spend time reconnecting with other players. It was a real celebration of the special Pokémon GO community and Niantic’s mission to help people spend time outside and explore the world together. The very real financial benefit to the host city is the icing on top of the cake.”

Clearly, this year’s Pokémon Go Fest was a massive success. It has paved way for a tonne of new in-person events as the community is finally getting back together.

Begin venturing out now by downloading Pokémon Go for free.