Don't upset the owl

Crocs adds Pikachu, Gengar and Jigglypuff avatar footwear

Duolingo crossover starts November 17th with seven days of lessons

Unlock Pokémon encounters, decorative backdrops and profile rewards

A brand named after a crocodile and an app with an owl for a mascot don’t sound like natural Pokémon Go partners, though Totodile and Hoothoot might have a few things to say about that, what with Crocs avatar items out around the world from today and Duolingo’s second crossover starting on November 17th!

The Crocs side is avatar items based on its Pokémon collection, and there are three of them: the Pikachu Classic Clog, the Gengar Classic Clog and the Jigglypuff Classic Platform Clog. Pikachu’s is the easy one, as you just enter the code POKEMONGOxCROCSxELECTRIFYING on the Pokémon Go Web Store and the item’s yours.

For Gengar and Jigglypuff, the codes only come with buying the real Crocs, which you’ll find on the Crocs Pokémon page. I don’t see myself buying real shoes to dress a pretend person, but they do seem pretty cool. You’ve got until December 31st, 2027 to redeem them anyway, so there’s absolutely no rush to make the purchase.

Duolingo has been down this road before, with Genshin Impact and Brawl Stars both getting crossovers of their own, and this one runs through to the end of December. You join a limited-time event in Duolingo and do at least one language lesson on seven separate days, and in return you unlock up to four Pokémon-themed outfits for your Duolingo profile, along with a promo code for Pokémon Go. Miss a day, mind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the owl showed up as a Honchkrow.

That code opens up a set of limited-time challenges where you earn experience and catch featured Pokémon like Pikachu and Chatot, both with special decorative backdrops. There’s also a new profile feature that shows Pokémon names in multiple languages, which makes sense when it’s a language app doing the crossover!

Once you’ve got your code, our Pokémon Go codes page has plenty more freebies to go and claim.