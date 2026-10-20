Pokémon Go brings exclusive raids and concert gear to Marshmello’s Pokémon Night Out

Pikachu and Gengar are hitting the concert circuit

Catch Shiny Pikachu and Gengar at both venues

Unlock Toxtricity encounters and an exclusive jersey

London and Los Angeles get location-specific rewards

Gigs are usually the one place you get told to put your phone away and enjoy the moment. Pokémon Go would quite like you to do the opposite, for two nights at least.

Pokémon Night Out, the EDM concerts Marshmello is headlining for the series’ 30th anniversary, is heading to Los Angeles and London, and anyone with a ticket gets a batch of extras while they’re inside.

Raids first. Pikachu will pop up in one-star raids and Gengar in three-star ones, and anything you catch from them carries a Los Angeles or London location background depending on which venue you’re standing in. Both can be Shiny.

Opening Pokémon Go at the venue also hands you up to two Timed Research tasks, with a shot at Lowkey or Amped Form Toxtricity and an exclusive Pokémon Night Out baseball jersey for your avatar. If you already claimed the jersey research by watching the Los Angeles Twitch livestream, you won’t get it again.

The wild spawns look like someone picked them with a dark arena and a light show in mind. Gastly, Murkrow, Houndour, Hoothoot, Zorua, Carvanha and Alolan Marowak cover the night shift, while Voltorb, Electrike, Shinx, Joltik and Dedenne handle the electrics. Froakie and Rookidee are in the mix too, and I can’t work out what either of them has to do with a night out.

Unown’s in there as well. P, N and O, specifically, which spells out the event’s initials if you squint, or don’t squint at all really. Lure Modules, including Golden Lure Modules last a full hour during the event as well, which is double the usual limit.

Los Angeles goes first at Intuit Dome on October 24th, with London following at the O2 Arena on November 10th. Just look up from the screen when Marshmello comes on.

Before you head in, be sure to grab the latest Pokémon Go codes.