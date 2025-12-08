Genshin Impact partners with Duolingo for a fast-paced three-day rewarded streak

Learn or die.

Genshin Impact is teaming up with none other than Duolingo

Learners meeting their three-day streak can earn in-game rewards for Genshin

And you'll even have popular characters Tighnari and Cyno cheering you on

It's often said that the best way to learn a new language is to immerse yourself in the native culture. It's why so many people who want to speak Japanese tend to watch a lot of anime, or French speakers watch the same three black-and-white films. But I admit, I'd never have expected Genshin Impact, of all things, to partner with Duolingo for a linguistic journey!

Don't worry, this isn't a Klingon situation where you're learning a fictional language. Instead, from December 8th to 27th, you'll gain exclusive rewards for use in Genshin Impact if you manage to keep up your three-day learning streak. Tighnari and Cyno will even make an appearance to cheer you on in-app.

As for the rewards you'll gain, how does a new avatar, namecard and Sumeru-style dish sound? Just remember to claim your redemption code from within the Duolingo shop before December 30th and redeem it in-game before January 31st.

The owl house

Reception to this collab has been...mixed, to say the least. After a big pivot towards AI learning, Duolingo has seemed to alienate some learners, and even wholeheartedly embracing the comedically sinister nature of their signature owl doesn't seem to have helped. It's a shame because Duolingo has consistently been a shoo-in for our list of mobile games that make you smarter

But this is a clever collaboration when you get down to it. Genshin Impact is hugely popular with anime and manga fans, and no doubt many have ambitions to speak Japanese like a natural too. So the idea of tying in their daily learning with some in-game goodies is sure to bring in many new and existing learners to Genshin Impact.

And if you want to enjoy more fun and interesting releases inspired by Japan's famous cultural export, why not dig into our list of the best anime games on mobile for some of our curated picks?