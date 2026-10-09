Pokémon Go Halloween 2026 Part II gives Mega Sableye a Super Max upgrade

Shiny Greavard has arrived too

Mega Sableye reaches Super Max Level

Shiny Greavard makes its Pokémon Go debut

Halloween brings costumed Pokémon and a new Go Pass

Horror sequels rarely improve on the original, but they do usually bring a bigger monster. Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2026 Part II has gone with a ghost dog and a gem-eyed goblin, and only one of them is getting a power-up.

The event runs from November 1st to 5th. Mega Sableye can now be pushed all the way to Super Max Level for the first time, and Shiny Greavard is finally making its debut.

Sableye’s the goblin, in case that wasn’t clear. Reaching Super Max means it learns an extra Charged Attack while Mega Evolved. That’s Night Shade+, hitting for 55 power in Trainer Battles and 160 in raids, and climbing further as its Mega Level goes up.

You’ll need to get it to Max first, and Mega Evolving on its own won’t get you there either. It takes Sableye Mega Energy to power it up. Super Max and its bonus moves first turned up during Mega Finale, and this is Sableye’s turn.

Greavard is the ghost dog. You can find it in the wild or through Go Pass and Field Research tasks, and for the first time there’s a Shiny version to chase.

Furthermore, the wild spawns are suitably dressed for the occasion. Litwick and a Rowlet in a Pokémon Halloween costume are about, alongside Greavard, and if you’re lucky you might bump into Gengar in a Spooky Festival costume. One-star raids have Pikachu in a hat and capelet, plus Sinistea wearing a bow.

The Go Pass: Halloween 2026 is already lined up from October 27th, running to the end of the event. The free track gets you encounters, Candy, Rare Candy and Ultra Balls, with 2x Candy for catching at Rank 10 and 2x Stardust at Rank 20.

If you’re after a few more Ultra Balls before November, our list of Pokémon Go promo codes might save you a trip to the shop.