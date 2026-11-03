Pokémon Go’s Twilight Wishes boosts Shiny odds and brings back Halloween costumed Pokémon

Staryu and Elgyem get their moment under the stars

Staryu, Elgyem and other wild encounters get boosted Shiny odds

Sun and moon costumed Pokémon headline the raids

Twilight Trails encounters bring back several Halloween favourites

A sky full of stars would be incomplete without boosted Shiny odds for Staryu and Elgyem. That’s Pokémon Go’s Twilight Wishes for you, an event landing later this month. It sees the in-game décor getting the starry treatment too.

Wild encounters include Clefairy, Staryu, Elgyem and maybe a Rockruff, with Shiny versions possible across the lot. Raids are Pikachu in a sun crown or a moon crown at one star, Espeon in a sun scarf and Umbreon in a moon scarf at three, and Mega Beedrill, Houndoom, Sableye and Manectric at the top.

I could see myself getting behind Espeon and Umbreon in matching sun and moon accessories. The Go Pass hands out Mega Energy for all four of those Megas, and so do Field Research tasks, so if you’ve been short on any of them, this is the event to fix it.

The Go Pass has a couple of nice early perks. Reach Rank one and you get a better chance of Lucky Pokémon in trades and of becoming Lucky Friends, and at Rank 10 you get 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon, or 3x with the Deluxe version.

The Season finale also brings Twilight Trails Pokémon back through Field Research. Applin and Maschiff are first, then Gengar in its Spooky Festival costume, Drifblim in its Halloween Mischief costume and Bramblin. That’s a last shot at the Halloween outfits if you missed them.

Twilight Wishes runs from November 24th at 10:00 am to November 30th at 8:00 pm local time. The free Go Pass lands in your game automatically, and Pokémon Go’s paid Go Pass Deluxe is $4.99, or $6.99 with six extra ranks. Rewards expire on December 2nd at 8pm, so claim them before then.

Our Pokémon Go codes page is a more reliable source of freebies than wishing on a star.