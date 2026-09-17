Brawl Stars teams up with Duolingo to let you destroy that green owl once and for all

Brawl Stars is teaming up with none other than Duolingo for a new collaboration

Take on the Duolingo Owl in a 20v1 boss battle packed with exciting rewards

Daily Quests quiz you on key questions and allow you to win tantalising rewards

Ever since Supercell began leaning more heavily into collaborations, Brawl Stars has led the way by partnering with the likes of My Hero Academia and even Adidas. Now, however, they're tackling their most evil partner yet, as Duo the Duolingo owl arrives in-game, and Spike takes a vacation over to the language-learning app!

The collaboration, which will be available from September 19th to 30th, sees the Duo Owl taking over Starr Park. You'll be pitted against him in a 20v1 team fight, and need to answer quiz questions as you battle to progress. You can even take an additional daily challenge to learn and complete an exam on the final day for some bonus rewards.

Watch your language

The 'feud' itself was kicked off on social media, across both the official Duolingo and Brawl Stars accounts . The posts chronicled the bizarre rivalry between both Duo the Owl and Spike, including plenty of real-life advertisements you may have spotted around the place.

Of course, Spike, the cactus mascot of Brawl Stars, is also getting highlighted in the event too. Spike will be making an appearance over on the Duolingo app, and offering up a limited-time quest you can complete simply by doing your daily lessons. Complete all of them, and you'll nab some exciting crossover rewards.

It's an interesting idea for an event for sure, especially because it encourages learners to try out Brawl Stars, and vice-versa. But equally, I don't think anything will encourage me to return to the den of that damn owl. Still, it's nice you get to beat him up in the process!

But if learning or beating up avians isn't on your bucket list, then relax because we've got you covered. Why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week, featuring some of our top selections to play on