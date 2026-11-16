Rogue Adventure offers classic, no-frills roguelike deckbuilding fun, finally on iOS

Rogue Adventure is a roguelike deckbuilder, in fact it's one of the originals

Released back in 2019 for Android, it's now finally made its way to iOS

Experience simple, straightforward deckbuilding with over 200 cards, 16 classes and at least four modes

Roguelike deckbuilder, roguelike deckbuilder, roguelike deckbuilder. A genre so storied that, even a few years after being invented, it recently got an entire game riffing on the title alone. But that doesn't mean it's devoid of the fun like all good trends eventually are, especially with Rogue Adventure now available on iOS!

Originally released back in 2019, Rogue Adventure is a roguelike deckbuilder (see?) that has you picking from over 200 different cards as you journey across a fantasy land, doing battle with various monsters and enemies. You'll have 16 classes with different starting decks to choose from, four distinct modes and even weekly tournaments to test your mettle in. All this, and more than seven years of updates and fixes too.

Going rogue... again

It's pretty telling that Rogue Adventure was such a novelty that Stephen only needed to describe it as a 'roguelike deckbuilder' back in 2019 . Which is just as much a testament to the strength of the roguelike genre as the endless march of time.

And really, that simplicity is arguably Rogue Adventure's biggest strength. There are no gimmicks or twists, no hint of AI art or anything that plagues mobile gaming today. Instead, it's simple, straightforward deckbuilding where you build a hand of abilities to use against your foes and pick from synergies.

With so many cards to pick from and plenty of time to iron out the kinks with updates and tweaks, if you've been looking for a roguelike deckbuilder to play on mobile, it's well worth seeing what Rogue Adventure has to offer!

And if you're more fond of the deckbuilding aspect, you'll be glad to know there's plenty of that on mobile for you to enjoy too. Check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS to see some of our favourite picks, which you can play right now!