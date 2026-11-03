Pokémon Go gets Gadget update, giving you easier hands-free collection

Pokémon Go's Explorer Gadget is receiving an overhaul that lets you use it while the app is open!

Now, the Explorer Gadget will spin PokéStops and collect Pokémon even while you play

There's also enhanced info for your captures and a visual refresh for the feature

While Pokémon Go is always a fun little ritual for those of us who want to get out of the house, sometimes you don't want to spend your time spinning PokéStops or catching Pokémon when you're rushing your way to work. For a long time, the Explorer Gadget has been the solution to that, and now it's getting a major overhaul!

The Explorer Gadget will be familiar to all players over level 20 in Pokémon Go, as it's one of the primary 'AFK' tools for gathering rewards while you're out and about. Even with the screen locked, it will spin PokéStops and catch Pokémon. But now, there are additional functions that even let you use it while you have the app open!

Exploring the world

The latest updates to the Explorerr Gadget mean that, even while you're actively playing Pokémon Go, the gadget will attempt to catch Pokémon in the background and spin Poké Stops. This means even if you're playing, you can still benefit from the extra goodies your gadget brings in.

Alongside this big change, there's been a suite of other, smaller changes. You'll now have an enhanced summary of caught Pokémon, and a dedicated appraisal button, not to mention a visual refresh of the feature.

Considering the Explorer Gadget was only introduced to Pokémon Go back in August of this year, it's good to see Niantic are still tweaking and adjusting it to fit what people want. I personally expect plenty of you will be excited to get some benefit from using the Explorer Gadget more, now that it works while the app is open!

But if you're looking to take a break before diving into all of these new features, don't fret. Why not check out our Vampirio beginner's guide for some top tips on this new monster-slaying RPG?