Pokemon Go's A Cosmic Companion storyline continues with the Astral Eclipse event that introduces Solgaleo and Lunala

Things were a little silent on Pokémon Go after the Greedy Gluttons event that introduced Guzzlord. But it seems like that was only the trailer as the main show, featuring all the Ultra Beasts is happening soon. The Ultra Beasts Arrival event is going live next week and is bringing all the interdimensional Pokémon.

So, when you look up to the skies and see wormholes pop up, don’t be surprised. But wait, there’s more. Besides these Ultra Beasts, another category of Pokémon from up above will also be there. That’s right, Cosmic Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go in the Astral Eclipse event. And the action begins tomorrow, November 23rd, continuing until the 28th.

It’s the perfect segue as we go from interstellar to interdimensional. The Astral Eclipse event on Pokémon Go will feature the debut of two extremely powerful Pokémon that were introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon – Solgaleo, the Sunne Pokémon and Lunala, the Moone Pokémon.

Players may recall that when the Season of Light launched, Niantic had revealed that the Pokémon in focus over the next few months would be Cosmog, the Nebula Pokémon. Then, with the Evolving Stars event last month, trainers were given the opportunity to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem. And now finally, during Astral Eclipse, another 100 Candy will allow players to evolve Cosmoem into either Solgaleo or Lunala.

It’s going to be quite the epic experience trying to get these Legendary Pokémon. The story has also been weaved in perfectly as, during the event, more story chapters of the A Cosmic Companion Special Research Story will be unlocked. Professor Willow, Rhi, and Cosmoem are in for quite a ride.

Additionally, Field Research tasks will reward players with an encounter with Starmie, while Collection Challenges will grant a tonne of Stardust. Finally, the shop is also all set for the event with items like Lunala Wings and Pants, Solgaleo Mask and Shoes, and Galaxy Socks.

Get ready for a few weeks of Ultra Space Pokémon by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.