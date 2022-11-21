Pokemon Go's Ultra Beasts come to London and Los Angeles for a special in-person event

Niantic has announced that on November 26th, a special in-person Ultra Beast event will be hosted at Somerset House (River Terrace) in London and Ovation Center in Los Angeles. It will include a visual Ultra Beast experience, photo ops for attendees and plenty of giveaways.

But, for hardcore fans of the game, the most exciting part of the event is that it will give players a chance to catch all seven Ultra Beasts. On top of that, they can expect to find special Pokemon encounters in the wild and snag a commemorative in-game badge.

Then, on November 27th, between 11 am and 5 pm local time, players across the world can participate in the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event. During that time, Ultra Beasts will appear in five-star Raids, with different Pokemon appearing depending on the location. Check out the list below for all the details:

Americas: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord

Asia-Pacific: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord

Europe: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord

Northern hemisphere: Kartana

Southern hemisphere: Celesteela

Players can also complete a Timed Research, which will focus on Raid Battles to encounter Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, and Guzzlord. There are also several bonuses available through the event:

x1.25 XP from Raid Battles

Increased chance of getting XL Candy from in-person Raid Battles

Five free Raid Passes are available by spinning Gyms during the event and up to two hours afterwards

Group bonuses

Machoke, Scyther, Magmar, Gulpin, Absol, Minccino, Frillish (female), and Dedenne will appear around Gyms after defeating an Ultra Beast Raid.

Of those Pokemon Scyther, Magmar, Absol, and Minccino have a chance of being Shiny

Pokemon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred mobile platform using the links below.