How Many Dudes? sees the viral question answered in this new roguelike deckbuilder

How Many Dudes does it take to beat up a gorilla?

Discover the answer to this, and many more useless hypotheticals, in the upcoming roguelike autobattler

Now slated for a mobile release, it's proven to be a viral hit so far

Would you rather fight a ten duck-sized horses or a horse-sized duck? Before people were talking about how many people it'd take to beat up a gorilla; that was the question. And you can answer these and many other useless hypotheticals when How Many Dudes? comes to mobile!

A recent viral hit on YouTube, How Many Dudes? is a roguelike auto-battler in the vein of something like TABs, where your challenge is simply to build a team of the titular dudes to take on ridiculous opponents. That's ranging from toddlers to horse-sized ducks and yes, even the good ol' silverback gorilla.

Dude, where's my arms?

To help you out in How Many Dudes?, you'll be able to collect a deck of different dudes, mixing and matching them into your lineup to create a synergistic team capable of taking on any opponent. You'll be able to pick from a huge variety of them, including Cowboy Dude, Ninja Dude and Zombie Dude.

How Many Dudes? boasts 42 of the titular blokes to unlock, not to mention various upgrades such as Trinkets which can enhance them with various weapons and modifiers. If you're getting Flash game vibes, then you're not alone. I could see this being quite popular on Armor Games back in the day.

It's certainly a surprisingly gory take on the concept. But if How Many Dudes manages to translate that viral interest into a compelling game, I can't see any reason why it won't be a bit hit, especially on mobile. So keep an eye out for it on iOS and Android this August!

In the meantime, if you'd rather put your strategic chops to the test with a more traditional challenge, you're in the right place. Take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our top picks for you budding Sun Tzu's out there!