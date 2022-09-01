Pokemon Go's Season of Light is now live with Cosmog, special research, and many more events

Pokémon Go’s Season of Go has officially concluded and so much has happened. There was a tonne of events like the massive Go Fest 2022, a collaboration with the Pokémon TCG, the World Championships where the AR game was featured for the first time, Community Days, Pokémon debuts, and a lot more. It’s finally time to move on to the next season, that has been titled the Season of Light and will run until December 1st.

Professor Willow makes his return in Pokémon Go’s Season of Light and it looks like he’s made a friend. A new Legendary Pokémon – Cosmog, the Nebula Pokémon, has made its debut and players will spend the next three months forming a bond with this adorable creature that lives among the stars. Sticking to the theme of starry nights and space, the sky will regularly change with lots of pretty nebulas showing up.

Over the course of this season, a long-running Special Research will be held with new parts released each month. These parts will help weave a whole new story by the send of the season. Loads of events will be held as well and Niantic has revealed most of what we can expect in September.

On the 3rd, Inkay, the Revolving Pokémon, will be part of a limited research as we prepare for the Psychic Spectacular event that goes live between September 6th and 12th. This will be followed by the Test Your Mettle event the following week and the Community Day featuring a Pokémon we don’t know yet, on the 18th. Towards the end of the month, Safari Zone: Goyang will go live and we cap it off with the Fashion Week that will run until October 3rd.

Besides these special events, the regular stuff like Spotlight Hours, Raids, and other such periodic events will run as usual. And this is just September. There’s two more months of cosmic craziness after this, so trainers are in for another ride.

Begin playing the Season of Light by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.