Pokemon Go is bringing more events with Greedy Gluttons and the Team Go Rocket Takeover

Pokémon Go kicked off November 2022 with a Día de Muertos celebration followed by a special Classic Community Day featuring Dratini. This month’s regular Community Day, which focuses on Teddisura is yet to go live, but, before that, Niantic is hosting the Greedy Gluttons event alongside a Team Go Rocket takeover.

There are about to be some action-packed days in Pokémon Go as this event will feature some hard-hitting Pokémon like Lickitung, Snorlax, Mega Gyarados, and more. Alongside that Team Go Rocket is, as usual, up to no good. It looks like trainers will have to save another Shadow Pokémon this time, and it’s someone you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

The Greedy Gluttons event will be held between November 9th and 17th. Besides the Pokémon I mentioned above, a bunch of others will be available too, alongside a powerful debutant, that is available from today.

Joining Pokémon Go is yet another Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, the Junkivore Pokémon. Ultra Wormholes have popped up throughout the globe and from the other side, this new Pokémon has shown up. Trainers will be able to catch Guzzlord in five-star raids until November 23rd.

Meanwhile, the Team Go Rocket takeover will begin on November 14th and will run until the 17th. The mischievous organisation has managed to take control of the strongest Pokémon, Mewtwo! Giovanni has created a Shadow Mewtwo that will wreak havoc if nothing is done about it.

During the event, a special research story will go live. Progressing through it will earn players a Super Rocket Radar that is essential for finding Giovanni. Don’t be in a hurry to complete this event, though. While the takeover lasts only three days, the special research will remain accessible until December 1st.

The takeover event offers an additional challenge as Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo have also captured Pokémon like Alolan Diglett, Onix, Natu, Wailmer, and Golett, turning them into Shadow variants. Players must battle them and save these Pokémon too.

Capture the new Ultra Beast and get ready to give Team Go Rocket a hard time by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.