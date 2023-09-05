Pokemon Go is taking players to Paldea in the new Adventures Abound season

Niantic recently released a content update for Pokémon Go which introduced the brand new Adventures Abound season. Over the next few months, trainers will be transported to the Paldea region, where Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet series can be found. The same will now begin appearing in the AR game, alongside loads of themed events and activities.

The highlight of the Adventures Abound season in Pokémon Go is their Special Research which sees players choose their own regional starter Pokémon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. Based on their choice, players will receive different branching tasks that offer unique rewards. Thanks to the successful Pokémon Go Fest Global, this event has been upgraded with a set of Ultra Unlocks too.

Something else to look out for is the Timed Investigation: Master Ball. The addition of the new Master Ball brings this lengthy series of challenges that will be available all the way until November 21st. Completing these tasks will reward players with the precious Master Ball, which will catch any Pokémon without fail.

September itself is packed with seasonal content for players. The Community Day Classic event already took place a few days ago, with A Paldean Adventure beginning tomorrow, followed by the Ultra Unlock. Later this month, players can participate in Oddish Research Day, the annual Psychic Spectacular event, Grubbin Community Day, Azurill Hatch Day, and the Out to Play event.

As for raids, there are loads of five-star Pokémon being featured depending on the hemisphere. Trainers will be able to encounter Kartana or Celesteela, Genesect, Raikou, Entei, and Suicine. Mega Raids will showcase mega evolutions of Manectric and Gardevoir in battle.

The Adventures Abound season will run until December 1st. Check out the trailer above to see what’s to come in Pokémon Go. You can download the game using either link below.