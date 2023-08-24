Pokemon Go is concluding Go Fest 2023 with a massive event

August was a special month for Pokémon Go fans as Niantic hosted the highly-anticipated Pokémon Go Fest 2023 over the last few weeks. This year, celebrations took place in Osaka, London, and New York. But, the festivities don’t stop there as a final event is taking place in a couple of days, Pokémon Go Fest Global.

The Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global will take place on August 26th and 27th, bringing an end to the monthlong celebration. As its name suggests, it is open to players around the world at no cost. Expect to find more than 70 Pokémon that appeared during the event alongside several in their elusive Shiny forms.

Each day has been divided into four habitats, which keep rotating hourly. Between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm local time, trainers will encounter each one twice. The habitats include the Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness, and finally Aquamarine Shores.

In addition, players can also participate in multiple Field Research tasks as well as raid battles that can be accessed at a much faster rate. Hitting the upper limit of combatants will lower the timer, ensuring that everyone is able to get to the Raid Boss battle quickly.

No Pokémon Go Fest event is complete without Ultra Unlocks. A few of these quests will be available during the event, while some will unlock at a later date. They’re a great way to rake up bucketloads of goodies, but the only catch is that Ultra Unlocks are only available for ticket holders.

Trainers can opt to upgrade their experience by purchasing a ticket for the global event. It grants access to special research, avatar items, a challenge arena, and not to mention, 20 global challenges. It costs $14.99 and can be used on both days of the event.

