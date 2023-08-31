Pokemon Go is bringing more creatures from the Paldea region in the new Ultra Unlocks event

Last week’s Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global was a massive success given that all the global challenges were knocked right off the park. And that means, you’ve guessed it – Ultra Unlocks! Thanks to all the efforts players put in during the event, this year’s Ultra Unlocks will be made available to players, bringing even more Pokémon from the Paldea region.

Loads of creatures from the frames of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be making their way to Pokémon Go in the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. It will go live next month, on September 10th and will be available until the 15th. Several ninth-generation Pokémon including Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Bombirdier, Frigibax, and more will make their first appearances during the event.

In addition, the Adventures Abound Special Research will also go live, allowing trainers to pick their own Paldean starter Pokémon. The questline features branching pathways, which will help strengthen the bond between players and their chosen buddy Pokémon. A few other Field Research and tasks will also be available, offering encounters with themed Pokémon as rewards.

Players looking for a more premium experience can purchase a ticket for the paid Timed Research: I’ve Got Your Back. For $5.00, trainers will gain access to a plethora of event-themed missions that grant rewards such as encounters with Pawmi, Rare Candy, an Incubator, Pinap Berries, Stardust, and XP.

On top of all this, there are bucketloads of goodies to collect thanks to the extra Ultra Unlock bonuses. Spinning PokéStops will drop Gimmighoul Coins and using a Golden Lure Module will attract Roaming Form Gimmighoul. Plus, 4x XP and Stardust will be awarded for catching Pokémon.

A bonus Timed Research will also be available, with encounters with the Lechonk waiting at the end. Don’t forget to check out the new event-exclusive avatar items as well.

