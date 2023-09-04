Undecember's Act 13: Hira is now live with new stories for Ilya and Canna

After teasing a major content update last month, Line Games have finally released the Season 2: Act 13: Hira patch for Undecember. Players can finally visit the new tourist nation where the stories of Ilya and Canna take place. On top of that, the ARPG’s second season brings a lot of character growth and improvements to gameplay.

Undecember’s twelfth act saw players travel to the coastal city of Ganida. We now slightly shift gears in Act 13, where players are going to a more touristy place. Here, they will learn the events that led to Ilya becoming a Zodiac Master even though he didn’t want it as well as the surprise role Canna had. In addition, there are six powerful new bosses waiting to be challenged.

Season 2 makes the update even more interesting with all its new inclusions. For veteran players, the new Hardcore mode offers a great challenge, while the Origin mode is perfect for those looking to play the game without rage quitting. The latter comes with the Enchant feature that shifts focus to farming over combat.

There are also two more bosses, Oslhild and Absinthiana, who should not be taken lightly. Oslhild’s wings give her loads of mobility and her cold and lightning attacks hit hard. Absinthiana on the other hand makes use of both magic projectiles and poison/physical elements to obliterate the opposition.

Dungeon crawlers will further enjoy two Unique Dungeons, the tier-one Illusion Garden and the tier-ten Golden King’s Treasures. Chaos dungeon events, on the other hand, grant access to the Lacrima gear item. Players can equip them in order to add optional effects of these gears to characters.

To top it off, the update also introduces the new Guild Raids and a revamped version of the Crusade of Glory PvP mode. It now features 4v4 battles and rewards are given based on gameplay performance.

Explore Act 13 by downloading Undecember now for free.