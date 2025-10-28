Ahead of the Game - Guidus Party offers roguelike auto-combat so you can save the world with zero effort

I can do this all day

Auto-battle through levels to earn coins

Level up and recruit more heroes to your cause

Clear dungeons for even more endless goodies

It's all about charging headfirst into battle only to die and try again in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

While cute capybaras were the first things that got me into this type of gameplay, Guidus Party's pixel-art warriors have that same appeal too. Essentially, all you have to do is slash through monsters, earn some coins, and use said coins to boost your HP, Attack and Defence. And when you perish - as you inevitably will - you simply dust yourself off and try again.

Really, I don't know what it is about roguelike adventures that really gets me going, and when you add adorable pixel-art heroes and auto combat to the mix, it's a lazy - er, busy - adult's dream come true.

This charming RPG features one-handed controls and a convenient portrait orientation too - it's almost as if it's made to make your epic monster-slaying quest as effortless as possible (it probably is).

Eventually, you can also recruit more heroes to help you along the way, and each one will also need to be levelled up using the aforementioned hard-earned coins.

And if you ever get bored of the daily non-grind, you can always tap into the mini-game dungeons for some extra rewards, or have a look at the Shop for some handy buffs that can help you on your journey.

While Guidus Party doesn't reinvent the wheel, it's still a welcome addition to the genre, especially because the characters (and the monsters) are just so darn cute. And in a "cursed land" where "true death does not exist", you'll need all the cuteness you can get.

So, how do you play Guidus Party?