Replaced sees the dystopic cyberpunk platformer making its way to Android

Replaced sees the popular cinematic platformer coming to Android this December!

Step into the world of Phoenix City and the mind of rogue AI R.E.A.C.H.

Discover the secrets of the Phoenix Corporation and how you ended up in a human body

It's a bit of a trite observation, but sometimes it really feels as if we're living in a cyberpunk dystopia, just without the cool stuff. Fortunately, if you're hankering for a neon-soaked world to explore, then you're in luck, because 2.5D cinematic platformer Replaced is set to make its way to Android on December 9th!

Set in an alternate-universe 1980s America, you play as R.E.A.C.H., an AI that's been unexpectedly placed into a human body. You'll explore the sprawling metropolis of Phoenix City and do battle with the sinister Phoenix Corporation in your typical dour cyberpunk urban hellscape where human life is cheap.

Running the blade

The cinematic platformer is a surprisingly niche subgenre, even with the likes of the original Prince of Persia and other great games under its umbrella. And Replaced takes the concept and runs with it, combining gorgeous sprite work with 2.5D depth and flashy effects that make it look like a piece of living, breathing concept art.

And this isn't some simple walking simulator either, as Replaced has all the good, gritty action you'd expect from a cyberpunk story, with plenty of heart-pounding chases and fistfights to dive into. All of this in a city dripping with atmosphere and secrets waiting to be uncovered.

I'll admit, Replaced does have me gripped from the get-go with that concept. The idea of an AI discovering what it really is, while being forced to step into the body of a human being, is fascinating all on its own. So here's hoping that Replaced lives up to that promise when it lands on Android December 8th.

Who knows, maybe it'll make it onto one of our 'best of' lists? You can check out some of the great picks we've had so far this year by checking out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some options!