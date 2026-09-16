The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 95 - Tokyo Game Show, Suikoden Star Leap, and asking why with Wai Wai World

On Konami jumpscares and the power of nostalgia

As a fan of a franchise, would you want its sequel to be in the exact same genre, or something else entirely? Is there anything you're looking forward to the most at Tokyo Game Show this weekend? We ask a lot of whys in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, and throw in some Belmont-related jumpscares along the way.

That said, one of the mobile games that's being showcased at TGS is Wai Wai World Craft, which honestly has all three of us confused. It's a great concept, sure - but at the moment, it's looking a little lacklustre, and we're not entirely sure who it's for. It's a Roblox-esque game but with different Konami properties all in one place, which steers the conversation to random Contra-themed musings.

It's not all bad, though, because another IP that Konami is showcasing is Suikoden Star Leap, and I'm extremely ecstatic for this one! It was launched in Japan for iOS and Android last month, but I don't doubt it'll also be released worldwide - it's only a matter of when. As a fan of the franchise, I love how they've chosen to go back to the IP's old-school pixel-art turn-based roots. And what's even more interesting is that the gacha system here supposedly only locks the heroes from the previous titles in the summons pool - not the ones you actually meet when you progress through the story.

Meanwhile, what Will's looking forward to is Absolum, a totally awesome-looking "rogue 'em up" that's coming to mobile on November 5th. There's plenty of Streets of Rage 4 and Golden Axe vibes with this one, so it's safe to say you can expect us to be diving into this as soon as it's out.

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