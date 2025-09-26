Turmoil continues drilling further with the Deeper Underground DLC

Here come the 20s

Turmoil has just struck oil again, only this time, it’s digging far deeper. Gamious and Leiting Games have released Turmoil: Deeper Underground on Android, iOS, and Apple Arcade, giving you a brand new campaign to sink your teeth into. If you’ve ever fancied becoming a Roaring Twenties oil tycoon with saloons, dynamite, and questionable business ethics, this expansion has you covered.

Deeper Underground takes the familiar satirical oil rush strategy of Turmoil and adds a fresh set of mechanics. You’re no longer just pumping crude for cash - you’re refining oil into petrol, which brings its own risks and rewards. Alongside that, you’ll discover new resources like water, dynamite, and even rubies hiding below the surface, all adding extra wrinkles to your business empire.

The DLC also expands the world in ways that make your boomtown feel alive. A brand new town comes stocked with shops to upgrade your operation and even a saloon that hides a minigame called Dice Dice Dice! You’ll also meet new playable characters and NPCs along the way, giving each campaign run more personality.

And, of course, the digging goes deeper, literally. Special Deep Mode levels let you plunge further into the earth than before, testing how far you’re willing to go to strike it rich.

For now, you can continue your search for oil by downloading Turmoil now on your preferred app link below. It's available on the Apple Arcade subscription as Turmoil+ if you happen to be signed up for the service. Additionally, you can also visit the official website for more information.