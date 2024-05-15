Pixel Heroes codes (May 2024)

This guide covers all the active Pixel Heroes codes that are working, and you can use them right away to get in-game freebies such as Star Diamonds, Lunar Astorable Stones, Friendship Points, Experience Potions, Gold coins and much more.

We also regularly keep an eye out for new Pixel Heroes codes, so if you want to get your hands on the new codes before others, make sure to bookmark this page and come back later.

Like Pixel Heroes codes we’ve got plenty of codes for other popular games. You can check out Shop Titans codes and Fortias Saga codes if you're a fan of similar titles. However, we have covered other unrelated titles, so look around and you'll probably find your other favourite games.

Active Pixel Heroes codes

ENTEREMOND - 200k Gold Coins, 100k Experience Potions, 100 Boundary Stones, 1 Covenant of Light

- 200k Gold Coins, 100k Experience Potions, 100 Boundary Stones, 1 Covenant of Light PIXELGIFT - 200 Star Diamonds, 1 Covenant of Light, 2 Lunar Astrolabe Stones

- 200 Star Diamonds, 1 Covenant of Light, 2 Lunar Astrolabe Stones MEETUSONDC - 200 Star Diamonds, 5 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 2 Purify Gold Coins, 2 Essential Exp Potions

- 200 Star Diamonds, 5 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 2 Purify Gold Coins, 2 Essential Exp Potions THANKYOUALL1 - 1 Covenant of Light, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points

- 1 Covenant of Light, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points THANKYOUALL - 3 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points

Expired codes

CATACOMB

MAGICELIXIR

ECLIPSEFORCE

THUNDERGALE

SUNSETBLAZER

MIDNIGHTMIST

APRILFOULS

EACHWEEK

SHADOWHUNTER

How to redeem Pixel Heroes codes?

Here is a step-by-step guide on redeeming Pixel Heroes codes to get in-game freebies:

Launch the game and go to your profile by tapping on the Avtar picture in the top left corner of the screen

Tap on the codes button in the new user information menu

Now, copy and paste any of the active Pixel Heroes codes from our list above into the textbox

Tap on the claim button to redeem the code

How to get more codes?