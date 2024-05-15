Shop Titans codes (May 2024)
After all these years the developers have added promo codes to the game. We have collected all of the available Shop Titans codes, use them for free rewards.
| Shop Titans
Did you know that Shop Titans has codes? In Version 15.4.0 the code system has been finally added to the game, which brings us to this! We'll share all the Shop Titans codes that have been released, and that you can redeem right now. Not a lot of them at the moment, but we expect more of them will be out soon.
Since the promo code system is relatively new, although it has encountered some bugs here and there, it's something that you simply can't say no to. Fans of PG already know, but for new readers: we have a huge collection of codes for you. There are Fortias Saga codes that are fresh, codes for Solo Leveling: Arise, and ASTRA: Knights of Veda codes, to name a few.
Free rewards are always welcome, for both F2P players and premium players alike, so let's check out what codes are available in Shop Titans, and how you can redeem them.
Shop Titans codes (active)Right now, there are no available codes. All of the codes have expired, but we'll update you as soon as new ones have been released!
Expired promo codes
- 4YEARSOFSTC
How to redeem the codes in Shop TitansTo redeem the promo codes, simply follow the steps below: Step 1: Tap on the Menu in the upper right corner of the screen.
Step 2: Head over to the Promo Code tab.
Step 3: Type in your code, and hit the Confirm button.
Make sure you type in the codes exactly as you see them because they are case-sensitive. If you don't type in the codes correctly, you might miss out on some cool free rewards.