Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond - Reasons to be excited for this pixel-art idle RPG

Now available in open beta

Perhaps it's the longing to escape from the monotonous humdrum of everyday life that makes isekai stories so appealing to many, and in HAOPLAY company’s Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond, you can feed that hunger within you as you embark on an epic quest to save the world. Typical of the JRPG genre, the game lets you take on the responsibility of deciding the fate of the entire continent. Whether or not you're able to repel the return of the Demon King is up to you - and here's why you should take up the sword and begin your journey right here!

Retro vibes across a vast fantasy world

With the idle RPG's open beta, you can explore a breathtaking new world filled with both wonders and dangers lurking around every corner. Not only will you discover gorgeous pixel-art environments and the enchanted creatures that reside within them, but you'll also face off against larger-than-life bosses that'll put your combat prowess to the test.

The lovely pixel-art visuals add to the old-school charm of the game, with a deep narrative that spans more than 300,000 words to flesh out the voice-acted story fully. Characters also boast vivid Live2D illustrations, making each fight against Golems and Witches a feast for the eyes.

Satisfying progression without the hardcore grind

Not everyone has the patience to master complicated skill trees and combat mechanics - with Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond, you can progress and upgrade your characters easily, thanks to the rewards you can reap offline. The idle gameplay also means that combat is done automatically, so after you upgrade your favourite heroes and tinker around with your formations, you can sit back, relax, and watch your strategies play out in front of you.

Additionally, you can gather resources even when you're away, so that you can boost your combat power right away as soon as you log back in.

Stunning characters and multiplayer mayhem

Apart from the quirky characters you'll encounter along the way, you can also discover different locations with fun mini-games such as the River of Forgetfulness, the Eternal Throne, and the Endless Sea.

And if you're a bit of a social butterfly, you can team up with other adventurers across the globe and form guilds to take on challenges together. You can also forge bonds with others to face off against boss fights, or feed your competitive streak across dungeons to climb up the leaderboards.

Free summons to hit the ground running

With the open beta, you can score 3,650 hero summons for free simply by logging into the game. If you keep at it for eight consecutive days, you'll nab an exclusive hero, Star Guardian Freyja, and skin as a reward.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can head on over to the official website and begin your quest to save Emond today.