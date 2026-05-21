Blue Archive unveils new Anime Expo appearance and anniversary details in latest live PV

Blue Archive is set to make an appearance at Anime Expo 2026

But the bigger news is hints that this panel may have some key details for the 4.5th anniversary

Their recent livestream revealed plenty of in-game and real-life events are in the offing

As we wrap up here at Pocket Gamer for the day (or at least I am), one of the pieces of news that may have flown under your radar concerns top anime RPG Blue Archive. As part of their most recent livestream, the folks at Nexon unveiled not just an upcoming appearance at Anime Expo 2026, but also brand-new anniversary details!

Now, you may be wondering how you missed that. And by all accounts, it's because these regular livestreams are seemingly in Japanese (or at the very least not available on the official English-language account). However, Nexon are eager for this latest announcement to get across.

And considering it concerns the upcoming 4.5th anniversary celebrations, that's no surprise. This anniversary promises to be jam-packed with a host of new content to enjoy, including both in-game and real-world experiences. For the moment, exact details aren't available, but they may be forthcoming.

A real anime event

Naturally, now's the time to swot up on our Blue Archive tier list , or book your tickets if you fancy attending the event. Anime Expo 2026 is shaping up to be one to watch for mobile fans. At least for those of you who follow anime-inspired entries such as Chaos Zero Nightmare , which is also set to make an appearance.

However, Blue Archive itself is set for some major reveals as part of a panel taking place on July 3rd. While many attendees will be focused on their exhibition stand, it might be worth keeping your eyes and ears peeled because no doubt this panel might reveal some key details of the upcoming anniversary event in Blue Archive.

In the meantime if you need something to tide you over ahead of this announcement why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?