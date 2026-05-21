Warhammer Survivors is officially set to make its way to mobile

For the Greater Good!

Warhammer Survivors, the bullet-heaven take on the hit miniatures franchise, is coming to mobile

Slated for a PC-first release, it's recently been confirmed for consoles, and now iOS and Android

Battle through swathes of foes as recognisable characters from the franchise

As we near the end of the week, it's time for an announcement that many people (or at least I) have been waiting for. Yes, Warhammer Survivors, the bullet heaven-style take on the grim darkness of Games Workshop's hit tabletop miniatures game, is officially set to make its way to mobile!

We were previously going to talk about Warhammer Survivors, but up until today, we've only known that mobile was being considered. It's still slated to receive a PC-first release, but 'later in 2026,' fans can expect to play it on both iOS and Android. Warhammer Survivors is being produced by Auroch Digital, the folks behind retro FPS Boltgun, with help from Vampire Survivors devs Poncle.

Warhammer Survivors lets you play as characters from both the Warhammer: 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universes as they cleave through hordes of enemies. In true Vampire Survivors fashion, you'll collect and evolve various weapons, ranging from mundane bolters to wacky easter eggs such as Nuln Oil (which is a wash, not a paint, Auroch, or a shade if we want to get really technical).

Survival of the mini-est

Warhammer Survivors looks to be a pretty exciting addition to the ever-growing roster of Warhammer games. Although there are some omissions, with no Warhammer Fantasy characters making an appearance, and the lack of the ability to play as 'villainous' factions such as the ever-lovable Orks or forces of Chaos.

Still, for a starter, what we've seen in both trailers and the most recent PC demo is quite exciting. Ranging from recognisable faces to familiar sights on the hobby table map. When it releases, I've no doubt Warhammer Survivors will be a firm favourite with fans.

But if you're not familiar and need to sharpen up your skills, check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors to learn how to 'become the bullet hell' in style.