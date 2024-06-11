Fortias Saga codes (June 2024)

- Checked for new codes

Fortias Saga codes seem to be a great approach to use in order to get free items as they provide free Ruby, Gold, and other rewards. The in-game currencies Ruby and Gold are among the many things you may get using them. The developers have been releasing new codes occasionally, and you must use them before they expire, otherwise you'll miss out on all the free goodies!

In the guide, we provide you with a list of active Fortias Saga codes that you will be able to use to get the freebies. Besides this, you could also be interested in Solo Leveling: Arise codes and World of Warships: Legends codes.

Working Fortias Saga codes

JUNE4FUNFS - 500 Ruby (Valid till June 30)

- 500 Ruby (Valid till June 30) WELCOMETOFS - 500x Ruby + 50000x Gold + 1x Hero Gacha Ticket

These codes are a perfect way to get free rewards without having to put in too much effort. Thus, you must not miss out on any of the active codes and redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired codes

CONGRAFS05 - 5 Hero Gacha Tickets

- 5 Hero Gacha Tickets FSMAY2024 - 300x Ruby + 50000x Gold + 30x Bread

How to use Fortias Saga codes

You can refer to the steps below to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: Open the game on your mobile device and head towards the in-game settings.

Step 2: Next, you must tap on the “Giftcode” button. A dialogue box will soon appear on the screen.

Step 3: Enter the code accurately inside the text field and tap on the “Confirm” button.

After a successful redemption, the rewards associated with the code will automatically get credited to your in-game accounts in Fortias Saga.

About Fortias Saga

Fortias Saga is a new action RPG game developed by ONDI Games that takes place on the continent of Fortias. A war breaks out between the human alliance and dark powers, and you have to set on a trip to defeat the armies of monsters.

There are several heroes that you may recruit to help you on your adventure. Level up the heroes to make them stronger as they face off against the enemies.

Original article by Nishant Thakkar, updated by Sumant Meena.