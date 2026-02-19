Monopoly Go developers Scopely put in big money for Turkish mobile hit Pixel Flow!

Go with the flow

Scopely have bet big on the success of Loom Games Pixel Flow

It's a brick blaster with a resource management twist, already making waves on iOS and Android

Scopely's majority stake indicates they'll be investing in Loom Games' continued success

While we tend not to cover business-oriented stories that much, there are always exceptions. And when it comes to activities by as big a figure in mobile as Scopely, it's always worth paying attention to. That's because Scopely have made a big investment in what they clearly think is a coming mobile hit.

Pixel Flow! from Turkish developer Loom Games is what they're betting on being bigger even than it already is. Scopely has acquired a majority stake in the company, which basically means they're betting big on Loom Games becoming bigger than ever.

The object of their optimism, Pixel Flow!, is one of those interesting takes on an established genre that's become popular for a good reason. Essentially, you're presented with a pixellated image, and then need to select projectile-blasting pigs of the same colour as each pixel to slowly blast it apart piece by piece.

Pixellated

The concept behind Pixel Flow! is a relatively simple one. But it's also clearly been incredibly fun for many players and gotten that lucrative section of the audience that loves to check in and play daily.

Which is most likely why Scopely are so intent on getting their fingers into that proverbial pie, as anyone who plays Monopoly Go can attest that daily check-ins and constant play are part of the appeal.

Whether this means that Loom Games will get the chance to release something new in future, or keep their focus squarely on their biggest hit thus far, it's well worth keeping an eye on this and giving Pixel Flow! a go.

