Dave the Diver hooks a whopping 500k sales in China after its world-first mobile release

Dave the Diver's world-first launch for mobile in China has met a warm reception

Sales now number over half-a-million for the premium release

And that's likely to only increase anticipation of its worldwide mobile release, too

While I think it's safe to say we're all excited for Dave the Diver's upcoming mobile launch, I don't doubt many of you are also impatient too. But the world-first release of Dave the Diver on mobile in China already has indications this is going to be a hit release, if its tremendously warm reception is any indication.

While marketed as a premium release and featuring adaptations made specifically for the local market, Dave the Diver has already accrued a whopping 500,000 sales in China alone! For developer Mintrocket, it's proven to be a surprise hit, especially considering it originally released over two years ago.

For those not familiar, Dave the Diver follows the titular scuba enthusiast when he's drafted in to aid longtime friend and sushi chef Bancho in maintaining his restaurant. Dave will have to visit the legendary Blue Hole and hunt down a vast menagerie of fish and other underwater creatures to bring to the dining table.

Dave the Diver has not been without its controversies, of course. Most notably, whether it can really be considered indie, what with Mintrocket being backed by major Korean publisher Netmarble. But all that seems irrelevant in the face of a truly stunning launch that I bet is only increasing anticipation for its global mobile release.

It's particularly noteworthy that Dave the Diver has found such a receptive audience in China. Especially considering that many players there gravitate more towards the free-to-play market. Of course, having played it myself on PC, I can attest to the fact that if anything is worth paying for, it's Dave the Diver.

