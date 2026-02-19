5 new mobile games to try this week - February 19th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Cherish the little moments in life in vivid watercolour
- Make or break people's futures as an all-powerful border patrol officer
- Keep trains on track or suffer the consequences
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Tomb Raider (2013)
It's not every day that everyone's favourite raider of tombs gets to leap onto mobile - even less often for a reboot. But for Tomb Raider (2013), that's exactly the case thanks to Feral Interactive! Yes, Lara Croft is back at it, this time during the earlier days of her career. This grittier take on the popular franchise sees you exploring a tropical island in search of your father at twenty-one years old - a memorable first archaeological expedition, I'd say.
Now, given Feral Interactive's track record, it's safe to say this mobile port will do its best to bring the franchise justice. Just be sure your device can handle it, though - not to mention the whopping 12.5GB of required space!
2
Dear me, I was...
They do say that it's the most seemingly mundane things in life that truly matter in the end, and Dear me, I was… certainly seems to know exactly that. The evocative narrative adventure will have you journeying across the ordinary world through the lens of an ordinary woman - but there's nothing ordinary about how gorgeous the watercolour visuals are here.
The equally evocative soundscape is meant to stir up all kinds of emotions, so despite its short runtime, it'll likely stay with you long after the credits roll.
3
Black Border 3
If you're looking to tug at your own heartstrings in a different way, perhaps Black Border 3 is more your cup of tea. As a border patrol officer, you have the power to approve or reject entry at the gates. Things are never black and white, though, so you'll really have to scrutinise each document to ensure you make the right decision.
What adds to the tension is that you've been unfortunately stationed during the night shift this time around. But when things ever get too grim, fret not - you can always enlist the help of the border's doggo to sniff out what's sus.
4
Iron Roads
On the flipside, job simulations can be pretty lighthearted too, much like in Iron Roads. This train-slash-track management sim will have you navigating the titular iron roads to make sure your network of locomotives is running as efficiently as possible.
The board game-inspired system spices up resource management as you go along. Plus, you'll also need to keep the town thriving on top of making sure passengers don't get mad at you - and it's always healthy to want to please everyone, right?
5
Pocket Golf Tournament
Scoring in golf is already random enough as it is - with the wind resistance and the course conditions and plain ol' luck - but when you add dice rolling into the mix, it's anybody's game. Pocket Golf Tournament requires you to combine accuracy and skill with dice randomness using actual golf rules - and to make things even more interesting, you can challenge your besties for the most epic high score.
There's also all the shiny new achievements you can grab for the ultimate bragging rights - because winning means nothing if you can't boast about it to your friends!