Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG codes (September) - Destiny, Fruit, Gear Chest, and a whole lot more

Journey to the West is considered one of the greatest Chinese novels of all time, so it's no surprise it's inspired many games over the years. Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG is one of them, allowing you to gather powerful heroes from the story to your team. But getting them and making them as powerful as possible isn’t easy.

After all, you have to summon them in the first place, and then you need to upgrade them to keep up with the increasingly difficult content. Grinding helps, but with these Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG codes, you can snag a few extra freebies for doing nothing more than typing in a few letters and maybe some numbers.

So let's get into it.

Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG codes

LEVELUP - x666 Jade, x3 Trial Pass, and x3 Adv. Refresh Scroll

- x666 Jade, x3 Trial Pass, and x3 Adv. Refresh Scroll FIGHTNOW - Vajra Gear Chest, x388 Iron Sand, and 2-hour Coin income

- Vajra Gear Chest, x388 Iron Sand, and 2-hour Coin income FULLMOON - x777 Jade, 77.77k Cultivation Pill, and x10 Destiny Fruit

- x777 Jade, 77.77k Cultivation Pill, and x10 Destiny Fruit POWER168 - x25 5-Star Hero Shard, x500 Defective Pill, and 88.88k Cultivation Pill

- x25 5-Star Hero Shard, x500 Defective Pill, and 88.88k Cultivation Pill EPIC777 - x25 5-Star Hero Shard, x500 Artifact Shard, and 88.88k Coin

- x25 5-Star Hero Shard, x500 Artifact Shard, and 88.88k Coin BONUS777 - x60 4-Star Hero Shard, x666 Jade, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill

- x60 4-Star Hero Shard, x666 Jade, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill DESTINY26 - x3 Destiny Fruit, x188 Ascension Powder, and 2-hour Coin income

- x3 Destiny Fruit, x188 Ascension Powder, and 2-hour Coin income GLORYWIN - x800 Artifact Shard, 88.88k Coin, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill

- x800 Artifact Shard, 88.88k Coin, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill SUPER88 - x3 Destiny Fruit, 88.88k Cultivation Pill, and 2-hour Coin income

- x3 Destiny Fruit, 88.88k Cultivation Pill, and 2-hour Coin income HEROGO - Realm Summon Token, 88.88k Coin, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill

- Realm Summon Token, 88.88k Coin, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill HERO888 - x888 Jade, x5 Adv. Refresh Scroll, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill

- x888 Jade, x5 Adv. Refresh Scroll, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill WINNER666 - R Artifact, 88.88k Cultivation Pill, and 2-hour Coin income

- R Artifact, 88.88k Cultivation Pill, and 2-hour Coin income OPENGoGoGo - x2 Realm Summon Token, x388 Jade, and 2-hour Coin income

- x2 Realm Summon Token, x388 Jade, and 2-hour Coin income COUPON - x3 Destiny Fruit, x388 Jade, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill

- x3 Destiny Fruit, x388 Jade, and 2-hour Cultivation Pill GOD666 - x588 Jade, x5 Trial Pass

- x588 Jade, x5 Trial Pass GOD888 - x588 Jade, x3 Adv. Refresh Scroll

- x588 Jade, x3 Adv. Refresh Scroll GOD999 - x588 Jade, x66 Iron Sand

- x588 Jade, x66 Iron Sand OPEN666 - x3 Destiny Fruit, x150 Artifact Sand

- x3 Destiny Fruit, x150 Artifact Sand OPEN888 - x3 Destiny Fruit, x188 Ascension Powder

- x3 Destiny Fruit, x188 Ascension Powder OPEN999 - x3 Destiny Fruit, 8-hour Cultivation Pill

GIFT999

JADEDROP

How to redeem Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG codes

Redeeming codes in Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG is pretty straightforward. Just make sure you hit Journey 2 Stage 2 first. At that point, you're freed from the shackles of onboarding and can enter them to your heart's content by following the steps below:

Tap the Grotto button in the bottom left to take you to the main menu.

button in the bottom left to take you to the main menu. Below your avatar, there are several options. You want the one called Welfare .

. On the next screen, click Gift Code in the bottom right.

in the bottom right. Now, enter a code from above as written, then hit Claim .

. If you receive the message 'Urgent order, exchange! Please Go To Mail to check,' then it has been successful.

As the game requests, head to your in-game mailbox to claim your goodies.

How do I find Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG codes?

PlayDrive Games has a Facebook page where they release codes. However, not every post contains the promise of goodies, meaning you'll need to check back regularly and scroll through fairly lengthy blocks of text before feeling a pang of disappointment. Instead, come back here every so often. We'll add any new codes as they're released, and you won't have to battle the 'see more' button to grab them.

While you're here, perhaps you’d like some freebies in other games? We've got a wide selection on our many pages, including Aniimo codes and Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes.