Marvel Strike Force codes (October 2026) - Power Cores, Training Modules, and Gold galore

Whether you're duking it out as the King of Wakanda or your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, these Marvel Strike Force codes can help secure that win!

Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, and Black Panther - what do they have in common, other than being part of the MCU? Of course, they can be part of your team in Marvel Strike Force! And to get them, I have prepared the latest Marvel Strike Force codes that you can redeem right away for a bunch of freebies.

In MSF, you will recruit a lineup of heroes and level them up to gain more power. Afterwards, you will deploy five of those heroes into a squad, trying to pick the ones that have the best synergy.

Finally, you will start fighting all kinds of enemies while constantly making upgrades to your team. It's pretty simple on paper, but in reality, the enemies get tough pretty fast.

From these codes, you can get a ton of hero shards, on top of millions of Gold to upgrade those heroes and more than enough Training Modules to really bulk them up. It's worth redeeming them using the method I recommended, which is something I explained in more detail below - just keep reading!

Active Marvel Strike Force codes

MSFLIVE - 200 L4 Training Modules, 3000000 Gold, 500 Power Cores

- 200 L4 Training Modules, 3000000 Gold, 500 Power Cores FOUR - 800 L3 Training Modules, 100 Invisible Woman shards, 100 Human Torch shards, 100 The Thing shards, 100 Mister Fantastic Shards, 2000000 Gold

- 800 L3 Training Modules, 100 Invisible Woman shards, 100 Human Torch shards, 100 The Thing shards, 100 Mister Fantastic Shards, 2000000 Gold DEADPOOL - 50 L3 Training Modules, 100 Deadpool shards, 500000 Gold

- 50 L3 Training Modules, 100 Deadpool shards, 500000 Gold SPIDER - 50 Hulk shards, 50 Spider-Man shards, 2000 Level Up Gold Orb Fragments, 4000 Level Up Training Orb Fragments

- 50 Hulk shards, 50 Spider-Man shards, 2000 Level Up Gold Orb Fragments, 4000 Level Up Training Orb Fragments XMEN - 50 Gambit shards, 50 Wolverine shards, 50 Storm shards, 2000 Level Up Gold Orb Fragments, 2000 Level Up Training Orb Fragments

- 50 Gambit shards, 50 Wolverine shards, 50 Storm shards, 2000 Level Up Gold Orb Fragments, 2000 Level Up Training Orb Fragments RED - 100 Red Hulk shards, 600000 Gold, 800 L2 Training Modules

- 100 Red Hulk shards, 600000 Gold, 800 L2 Training Modules ZOMBIE - 100 L3 Training Modules, 500000 Gold, 100 Iron Man [Zombie] shards

- 100 L3 Training Modules, 500000 Gold, 100 Iron Man [Zombie] shards GAMBIT - 100 Gambit shards, 500 Power Cores, 1000 Premium Orb Fragments

- 100 Gambit shards, 500 Power Cores, 1000 Premium Orb Fragments GHOSTRIDER - 100 Ghost Rider [Robbie] shards, 100 Ghost Rider shards, 100 Cosmic Ghost Rider shards, 100 L3 Training Modules, 500000 Gold

- 100 Ghost Rider [Robbie] shards, 100 Ghost Rider shards, 100 Cosmic Ghost Rider shards, 100 L3 Training Modules, 500000 Gold VENOMGIFT - 500 Power Cores, 10000 Premium Orb Fragments, 100 Venom shards

- 500 Power Cores, 10000 Premium Orb Fragments, 100 Venom shards THUNDER - 100 Winter Soldier shards, 100 Red Guardian shards, 100 Taskmaster shards, 100 Yelena Belova shards, 100 Ghost shards, 600000 Gold, 800 L2 Training Modules

- 100 Winter Soldier shards, 100 Red Guardian shards, 100 Taskmaster shards, 100 Yelena Belova shards, 100 Ghost shards, 600000 Gold, 800 L2 Training Modules INFINITY - 100 Thanos [Endgame] shards, 500000 Gold, 50 L3 Training Modules

- 100 Thanos [Endgame] shards, 500000 Gold, 50 L3 Training Modules MSF8 - 100 Squirrel Girl shards, 100 She-Hulk shards, 100 Gwenpool shards, 100 Deadpool shards, 100 L3 Training Modules, 1000000 Gold

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(+ many others)

How to redeem codes in Marvel Strike Force

Method #1 - in-game

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings option in the top right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the option in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Select the Redeem Code option.

: Select the option. Step 3: Type in your code and press Redeem.

There are a couple of ways you can redeem all of these rewards in MSF. I will share the easiest one first, but I strongly suggest using the second one because it's going to have fewer chances of deeming the codes invalid.

This method is simple enough - most of the players using Android devices use it, but it's not always reliable. For me, this method told me that some of the codes were invalid, while they in fact worked by using the second method.

Method #2 - official website (recommended)

Step 1 : Create a Scopely account and use it to log in to the official code redemption website .

: and use it to log in to the . Step 2: Type in the code, and then press the Redeem Code button.

I strongly recommend using this method to redeem your codes, regardless of the device you play on.

Rewards not working?

How to get more freebies?

If it still doesn't work after redeeming it on the website, then that is most likely an expired code. Avoid redeeming expired ones because the website will give you a 120-second break until you can redeem another; instead, just focus on the active ones and keep on redeeming!New ones for MSF seem to be released regularly, and we'll add them to our list as soon as they're out. All you have to do is save this page and check it regularly, and you're set.

If you're someone who genuinely enjoys the MCU, you'll definitely have a blast with the battles in Marvel Strike Force - just have a look at our complete list of heroes! And for more freebies, why not check out our Destiny Hero: Black Myth RPG codes and Phobies codes too?