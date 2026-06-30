Phobies finally gives its aliens some attention in the Fuller Disclosure update

The extraterrestrials are back with reinforcements

Phobies adds ten new alien Phobies and five maps

The Fuller Disclosure update introduces a new live event and six fresh abilities

A long-requested pity system finally guarantees new units after enough unlucky pulls

Phobies last expanded its alien roster in 2022. That's a long time to leave the extraterrestrials waiting, but the Fuller Disclosure update is out now on iOS, Android, and Steam, making up for it with ten new Phobies, five new maps, a new live event, and a pity system that's been a while coming.

The alien angle isn't new to Phobies, but this is the first proper follow-up to the original Full Disclosure update from three years ago. The ten new units each bring abilities that haven't appeared before, six new ones in total across the roster, so the tactical knock-on effects should be reasonably significant for anyone deep into the competitive side of things.

Five new maps come alongside them, designed to challenge positioning and drop you into unfamiliar territory. Five maps is a decent haul for a single update. New units get figured out quickly enough once people start running them, but a new layout forces different thinking from the start.

The Dimensional Disclosure event is the live side of the update, running with an extended progression track and more milestones than a standard season. The VIP Pass speeds things up and guarantees a new Phobie called Impy.

The pity system is probably the most straightforwardly useful addition, though: accumulate points from failed pack pulls, eventually trade them in for a guaranteed new unit. It's a familiar mechanic at this point, but Phobies is fairly late to it, and the people still playing will notice.

This follows on from the four-year anniversary update back in March, which added eight new Phobies to the roster. Quite a lot of movement for something that hadn't seen much for a while.

Check out our picks for the best turn-based games on mobile for more to play alongside it!