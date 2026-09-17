Aniimo codes (September 2026) - Add a little Glimmer to your life

With these Aniimo codes, you can grab a few extra items to help on your creature-collecting journey.

With Pokémon seemingly on a slight downturn these days, other developers have tried moving into the creature-collecting space, with mixed success. Aniimo is one such contender, with its beautiful world and cutesy characters certainly proving an enticing prospect.

Of course, unlike Game Freak's franchise, this is a free-to-play endeavour, meaning resources come at a premium, for the most part. However, with the Aniimo codes we've collected, you can get a few extra for free, including Glimmer, which is used for buying items from outpost vendors.

Aniimo codes

ANIIMOGIFT - x10 Glimmer, x20k Credits, x10 Growth Flower, x5 Aniipod Pro

- x10 Glimmer, x20k Credits, x10 Growth Flower, x5 Aniipod Pro Aniimo2026 - x20 Glimmer

There are currently no expired Aniimo codes.

How to redeem Aniimo codes

You won't be able to claim the above Aniimo codes from the off, though that's not hugely unusual. First, do the tutorial and play until you've completed the Chasing the Clouds quest and captured the big floofy sheep. Once done, follow the steps below to get your free goodies.

Open the main menu and tap the gear icon on the right-hand side to open the settings menu.

In it, you'll see several icons on the left. Tap the Account button.

From there, tap Gift Code Redemption and enter one of the codes from above. If successful, you will be given the option to Redeem.

After that, head back to the main menu and claim your rewards from your in-game mailbox, which is found in the same place as the Settings button, just one icon below.

How to find more Aniimo codes

As is often the case, Pawprint Studio releases new codes through various social media, including Twitter Facebook , and Discord . However, if you'd rather everything stayed in one convenient place, simply check back here as we'll update it with any new codes as soon as they arrive. It'll save you time looking in three places!

Now that you've grabbed some glimmer, why not get some goodies in other games? For instance, we have Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva codes and Ever Night: Reawakening codes.