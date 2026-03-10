Phobies brings in eight new terrifying additions to its roster to celebrate four years since launch

Eek, real monsters!

Phobies is now set to introduce a brand-new anniversary event dubbed The Invited

Four years of terrifying subconscious card battling culminate in eight new Phobies

Not to mention a host of anniversary events and other mischief to enjoy!

There've been some wacky concepts for strategy battlers on mobile (and many other platforms), but one that continues to stand out is Phobies. Smoking Gun Interactive is celebrating four years of its spine-chilling tactical strategy card battler with not one, not four, but eight terrifying new Phobies joining the roster in their anniversary update, The Invited!

But wait! What exactly is Phobies? Well, if you're not familiar, this is a strategic CCG that sees you duking it out with your opponent in the strangest battlefield of all, the human subconscious. You'll collect cards featuring terrifying beasties based on human fears and phobias, and then pit them against each other.

And there's a whopping number of Phobies already available in the roster, with over 180 at your beck and call, all of which can be upgraded as you access new abilities. But new additions such as Coco come with even more exciting skills, in this case, the ability to temporarily banish a Phobie from the board!

Very Freudian, no?

Of course, this is an anniversary event, so you can look forward to a lot more than just new additions to the roster. For example, there are set to be seven days of anniversary rewards you can nab just by logging in, a variety of limited-time events and challenges to complete with even more goodies.

Finally, you'll want to keep an eye out for the VIP Event Pass that'll feature the newest Phobie exclusive to the pass, Tinny. If you've been holding off on trying Phobies, then now's most definitely the time to give it a go!

And if you're curious what else made its mark when Phobies released then, well, why not take a look for yourself? Our list of the best mobile games of 2022 is still available to check out what, like Phobies, really made an impression on us four years ago!