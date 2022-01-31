Phantom Blade: Executioners release date and the rest you need to know

First announced at the Tokyo Game Show on October 3rd last year, Phantom Blade: Executioners is S-Game's stylish "KungFuPunk" action RPG. The fast-paced and gorgeous-looking title is the third instalment in the popular Phantom Blade series, and it promises tons of adrenaline-pumping action for players along with jaw-dropping animations and character art.

While the game's oriental-themed aesthetics are a sight for sore eyes, the RPG also features a deep and engaging narrative that revolves around The Organization, Phantoms and a body mod technique set in a dark fantasy world. Players will uncover vicious truths about monsters and kungfu masters, and choices made will have lasting consequences throughout the game.

WHAT'S THE GAMEPLAY OF PHANTOM BLADE: EXECUTIONERS LIKE?

Combat is an exhilarating and lightning-fast affair, where players will have to master chaining combos to take down larger-than-life opponents. There are no auto-battles here, so good timing and strategy on the battlefield are crucial.

Players will also be able to collect Phantoms that offer useful buffs in battle. This includes healing abilities, increased firepower and so on. Acquiring new Phantoms unlocks a Phantom story, and can have an impact on how you make decisions in the game.

WHEN WILL IT BE OFFICIALLY RELEASED?

DOES IT SUPPORT CROSS-PLAY?

WILL IT BE RELEASED GLOBALLY?

It's set to launch in 2022, with no word yet on an exact release date.Yes. The game will launch on iOS, Android, PC, PS4 and PS5, with just a singular account needed to play across all platforms.Yes. It will support English, Korean, Japanese and Traditional Chinese, and will require an internet connection to play.

WILL THERE BE A CLOSED BETA TEST?

WILL IT HAVE CONTROLLER SUPPORT?

IS PHANTOM BLADE: EXECUTIONERS PAY-TO-WIN?

The first CBT is currently underway, and will end by February 10th, 2022. Data will be wiped after the test is over, but those who participated will retain their accounts and will receive some limited costumes and a special Trailblazer mark.The current version does not have controller support , but its PC and console versions definitely will. The developer has expressed its plans to port these controls over to the mobile version once they've worked out the PC version.The game features a typical gacha system for Phantoms and costumes, but costumes are simply for cosmetic purposes and will not affect actual gameplay. The summons pool will also have a pity system. The developer has also mentioned that items acquired through microtransactions can also be acquired by F2P players as quest rewards and random loot. There will be an energy refill system, but free energy will be given away generously.

ANY WORD ON DEVICE SPECS?

WILL PHANTOM BLADE: EXECUTIONERS RUN ON EMULATORS?

There is no official iOS version at the moment, but for the CBT on Android, it's recommended to have at least Android 9 or newer. There should also be at least 6 GB of storage available.Yes. The developers are confident that the game should run smoothly on Android emulators, but there might still be issues, say, with the UI depending on the emulator. If you're eager to give it a go on PC, it's probably best to wait for the official PC release.

Itching to get your hands on Phantom Blade: Executioners? You can discover more about the game on the official website and on the official Facebook page.