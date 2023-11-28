Phantom Blade: Executioners guide
Five general tips for Phantom Blade: Executioners that are likely to improve your gameplay, even if you aren't new to the game.
A magnificent creation of S-GAME brings to life a newly conceptualised phantom world for you to explore. As one of the new fast-paced mobile action games, Phantom Blade Executioners is unique in its own right. The ink-art animations, the heavy skill-based combat system, and the gacha flavour add a lot to the experience.
The first thing that comes to mind after hearing the term 'gacha' is characters you must acquire or reroll for. However, in PB, they are called Phantoms—not exactly playable characters—but you can sync them with your skills to receive numerous buffs. Take a look at our tier list of the best Phantoms to summon in Phantom Blade: Executioners.
I was personally captivated by the rich serving from S-GAME, so I’ve added the game to my must-play list. Although I’m almost certain it might be a bit challenging for newbies to grasp everything at once. So I happily cooked up this beginner’s guide to help you get through Phantom Blade: Executioners without breaking a sweat.
1
#1: Starting with the basics
The first thing you're going to encounter is the character selection screen. With four selectable warriors, you can pick whichever you like; this choice doesn’t matter since the screen is permanent whenever you log in, and each character has its progression saved. The higher you level them up, the more your organisation’s level will increase, which will eventually grant more buffs.
As expected from a fast-paced action RPG, you will have to fight a horde of monsters in each stage to complete it and progress to the next. Each level has a unique design, turn of events, and a mix of enemies to beat. The game focuses heavily on the combat system and packs an enormous number of combos and skills that you can unlock by advancing the story.
The first skills you unlock with your character are just a drop in the ocean, so it’s a must that you take some time to read skill descriptions. This will come in very handy for levels that present different sets of enemies.
You have to approach the stage differently when you fight against a solid shield comp or enemies with burning and bleeding effects, for example. Swap some skills in and out for the right strategic win.
If you take fire damage, you can roll on the ground using the movement and dodge buttons. This will put out the fire and save your HP. Similarly, if bleeding begins, you should stop moving and stay still. In this situation, the more you move, the more you lose health.
2
#2: Learn the combo chains
As we have mentioned previously, the game revolves around skills and unlimited combo options. In a nutshell, everyone’s experience is different based on the skills they decide to equip, the phantoms they sync with each other, and the gear they choose to equip. PB does reward combo chains with a higher damage outcome, so head over to the carriage and access the skills wheels. Work on balancing your combos in a way that can make it easier to defeat bosses and enemies.
For example, some skills can hit hard but reduce the character's speed, while others have low damage output but provide high movement speed, which increases the ability to roam around enemies and dodge their attacks. All of these factors should be taken into consideration when forming combo chains so that you can adjust to beat the changing nature of comps for each level.
Now let’s talk about Sha-chi and Overdrive skills, as they are essential bits of the Phantom Blade Executioners guide. They are extra elements to the combat system that can help you greatly while playing as they allow you to inflict more damage on monsters. Sha-chi enhancement can help you get the most out of your skills. It can be gained by doing dodges, perfect parry, and even by equipping some high-tier gear.
Parry can be used to block heavy attacks coming your way, stun your enemies and charge up your Sha-chi level to use your ultimate skill faster.
The next feature, the Overdrive skill, is a type of special heavy attack that can be used against enemies once the Overdrive gauge is full and recharges after each successful attack on an enemy. When used, it can cause great damage to their HP.
Each enemy in the game will be equipped with a shield that will protect them from your attacks. I would recommend focusing on damaging the enemy’s shield before launching your primary skill.
3
#3: Improving your character stats: cultivating skills and gear
Development is the process of improving the character’s stats by spending skill points or acquiring new weapons and equipment. Skill points provide great secondary benefits to your character's equipment and positively impact your damage output. You can also find new weapons and equipment on the battlefield.
They are completely randomly dropped when enemies are defeated or when environmental objects, such as pots, are destroyed.
Level up your skills to the point where you can earn the maximum reward (usually around level 10). Prioritise levelling up different skills until you reach their respective maximum bonuses.
4
#4: Look for Jianghu anecdotes
In any case, these are a great way to collect additional resources, supplement the plot, and give the game more seriousness. You may encounter occasional events and strange secrets through them too. Look out for important markers to encounter these Jianghu anecdotes.
5
#5: Check the Quests to Claim Rewards
As we have talked about Jianghu anecdote side quests, we have to disclose the remaining types that you will have to take on in PB if you’d like to progress properly. So, you will find daily, progression, cultivation, and technique quests that you can complete. The former are easy but expire after some time, so try to complete them within 24 hours. On the other hand, progressive quests can be completed repeatedly, which means it totally depends on how much grinding you are happy to do, or how many resources you need.
The third type is cultivation quests, which are common tasks that can be completed easily, such as finding friends and increasing intimacy. Finally, there are technique quests, where you have to learn new techniques and use them during battle.
That’s the whole Phantom Blade: Executioners guide, I hope this was helpful for our readers. As a bonus, feel free to take a look at our Phantom Blade: Executioners codes.