As we have mentioned previously, the game revolves around skills and unlimited combo options. In a nutshell, everyone’s experience is different based on the skills they decide to equip, the phantoms they sync with each other, and the gear they choose to equip. PB does reward combo chains with a higher damage outcome, so head over to the carriage and access the skills wheels. Work on balancing your combos in a way that can make it easier to defeat bosses and enemies.

For example, some skills can hit hard but reduce the character's speed, while others have low damage output but provide high movement speed, which increases the ability to roam around enemies and dodge their attacks. All of these factors should be taken into consideration when forming combo chains so that you can adjust to beat the changing nature of comps for each level.

Now let’s talk about Sha-chi and Overdrive skills, as they are essential bits of the Phantom Blade Executioners guide. They are extra elements to the combat system that can help you greatly while playing as they allow you to inflict more damage on monsters. Sha-chi enhancement can help you get the most out of your skills. It can be gained by doing dodges, perfect parry, and even by equipping some high-tier gear.

Parry can be used to block heavy attacks coming your way, stun your enemies and charge up your Sha-chi level to use your ultimate skill faster.

The next feature, the Overdrive skill, is a type of special heavy attack that can be used against enemies once the Overdrive gauge is full and recharges after each successful attack on an enemy. When used, it can cause great damage to their HP.

Each enemy in the game will be equipped with a shield that will protect them from your attacks. I would recommend focusing on damaging the enemy’s shield before launching your primary skill.