Phantom Blade: Executioners - Phantoms tier list

S-GAME’s new title, Phantom Blade: Executioners is a bloody, grim take on the ARPG genre, a welcome change from what has been a fairly sanitised genre as of late. And, naturally, when it comes to different characters you can use, the question remains - who’s good, who’s bad and who’s trash?

Phantom Blade: Executioners features characters called Phantoms that you collect in a similar manner to gacha games, slowly unlocking and building your roster. Each of these characters is, in the story, referred to as a sort of “memory” of a past martial arts master in the world of Phantom Blade. By synchronising them to the skills you use during battle you gain a significant stat boost to your attack, but that’s just the start as, like collectible characters in other games, some have unique perks and abilities that differentiate them.

Not only that but rather than traditional blurbs about a character’s backstory, you slowly unlock the stories of each phantom as you upgrade their character. Beginning with a short, enigmatic description and eventually unravelling the entire history of who these past master martial artists once were.

It’s all a little confusing, right? But basically, consider them upgrades rather than characters, even though they have their own unique look and character card. Figuring out which is worth what can still be difficult, however, even with extra resources like the excellent - and surprisingly extensive - Phantom Blade fan wiki available to players.

That’s where our tier list comes in, we’ve ranked every currently available character, or “Phantom” in Phantom Blade: Executioners to give you the headstart on understanding and planning out your play style as you leap into the game. We’ll be leaving out the Phantoms known as “Fodder” as these are designed purely to upgrade your other Phantoms and aren’t technically meant to be used the same way as the others.

So without further ado let’s get started.